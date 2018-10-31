 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

We Are Here To Learn From India, Says Windies Fielding Coach Nic Pothas

Updated: 31 October 2018 16:46 IST

Trailing 1-2 in the ongoing ODI series, Nic Pothas said the young West Indies team is getting better all the time.

After the ODIs, India next face West Indies in the T20Is. © File Photo/AFP

The West Indies are clearly into one of their most hectic tours in recent times. After losing the two-match Test series, they are now on the verge of another drubbing against India in the ODI series, which ends on November 1. Amid this, the Windies fielding coach Nic Pothas has said that his team is in India not just to compete, but also learn from their fancied opponents.

"They're a great team to learn from. We don't just play against India, we learn from them too. These are great opportunities when you come and play against teams of this quality," Pothas said on the eve of the fifth and final ODI against India in Thiruvananthapuram.

Asked if they have any special plans to counter Indian captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Pothas said the focus is not just on the in-form duo.

 "Look, if I had special plans, which I do, I'm certainly not going to put them out in the media. But having said that, they're world-class cricketers. You can't go without mentioning guys like Shikhar Dhawan. Rayudu is in form. Lots of fantastic players - that's what you get with such a strong team," he added.

Trailing 1-2 in the series, he said the young West Indies team is getting better all the time. "It is a very young team. Not just from an international point of view but a volume of 50-over cricket point of view. I think like anything, when you play at this level, whatever sport it might be, it's always going to come down to execution over a long period of time. Our guys are learning all the time and they're having to learn at international level, which is never easy. But they're getting better all the time and importantly they're open to that learning. We're very positive," Pothas said.

He further added that it was important for the team to execute plans over longer periods if they are to beat teams like India and England. "We've seen that we can execute for short periods of time. The challenge is always going to be to execute over a 100 overs. If you're going to beat India or England or Australia, Pakistan, you've got to execute for a 100 overs."

 After being outclassed in the fourth ODI at Mumbai, they are ready to challenge the host in the series decider, the fielding coach said.

 "We probably didn't execute our plans as well as we had in the previous game. But that's the nature of playing against a very strong team. It's fast becoming mental now rather than physical."

Pothas, a former South African international himself, said the present West Indies team was a good fielding unit.

"We put in a lot of detail of what to do in any of our skills. These guys, the last time I checked, they're human beings not robots. So we're going to make errors under pressure. That's the nature of the game. The thing is to have selective amnesia and come back stronger. I thought we fielded pretty well in the last game."

Pothas said a tour of India provides one a chance to judge oneself.

 "It's a possibility. Travelling to India is always a wonderful tour. It's a great tour to judge yourself as a player and as a coach. It's a great place to let yourself know where exactly you're at with your cricket," he said.

Pothas lavished praise on skipper Jason Holder and said he was one who led by example.

(With PTI inputs)

