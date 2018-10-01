 
India vs West Indies 2018

India vs Windies: Virat Kohli Could Equal Mohammad Azharuddin's Record Against Windies

Updated: 01 October 2018 12:14 IST

Virat Kohli was rested for the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2018.

Virat Kohli has a plethora of batting records under his name © AFP

Virat Kohli will return to action as he leads the 15-member Indian team for the upcoming two-Test series against the Windies. Virat Kohli was rested from the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2018 in the UAE. Ahead of the tour, Virat Kohli will look to surpass former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin in Test runs record against the West Indies. Virat Kohli (502 runs) is 37 runs short of overtaking former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin (539 runs) against the West Indies in the longer format. Virat Kohli had already eclipsed former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (476 runs). Dhoni retired from Test cricket in 2014. Of the 10 Tests Kohli has played against the Windies, he has a batting average of 38.61 with the highest score of 200.

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar (2746 runs) leads the charts of highest Test runs against the Windies while former cricketers Rahul Dravid (1978 runs) and VVS Laxman (1715 runs) take the second and third spot respectively.

So far, the Windies have played 94 Tests since 1948 against India. In these matches, the Windies have won 30, lost 28 and drawn 46 matches.

The first Test between India and the Windies will begin on October 4 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. The second Test will start on October 12 and will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

The 5-match ODI series will begin from October 21 and will continue till November 1. The 3 T20Is will be played on November 4, November 6 and November 11.

