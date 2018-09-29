 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

Sourav Ganguly "Surprised" At Rohit Sharma's Exclusion From India vs Windies Tests

Updated: 29 September 2018 22:42 IST

Rohit Sharma played his last Test against South Africa in January earlier this year.

Sourav Ganguly "Surprised" At Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma was not included in the Test team against England. © AFP

Rohit Sharma missed out on a spot in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against the Windies. Virat Kohli will be leading India while Ajinkya Rahane will be his deputy. As soon as the Test squad was announced, former India captain Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to express his displeasure at not seeing Rohit's name in the squad. Dubbing Rohit's performance in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2018 as "exceptional", the former India captain said that he "gets surprised, every time I don't see your name in the Test team".

Rohit Sharma played his last Test against South Africa in January earlier this year.

Since the three-match Test series against South Africa, India have played Test matches against Afghanistan and England. While India won the one-off Test against Afghanistan, they lost the five-match series 1-4 against England.

In the first two matches against South Africa, Rohit registered scores of 10, 11, 10 and 47, which in turn saw him being dropped for the third Test.

After losing the first two Tests at Cape Town and Centurion, India managed to record a 63-run victory at Johannesburg.

Apart from Rohit, who led India to their seventh Asia Cup title in UAE, opener Shikhar Dhawan was also dropped for the series against the Windies after a string of dismal performances in the England series.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal were included in the squad for the two-Test series at home against the touring Windies side.

The Indian fast bowling department will be led by Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav with Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar being rested.

The first India vs Windies Test will start on October 4 while the second begins on October 12.

After the completion of the Test series, India will host the Windies for a five-match ODI series followed by a three-match T20I series.

Indian team for the Windies Tests: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R shwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.
 

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Sourav Ganguly Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane India vs West Indies 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma led India to their seventh Asia Cup title in UAE.
  • Rohit last played against South Africa earlier this year
  • In four innings against South Africa, Rohit scored 10, 11, 10 and 47
