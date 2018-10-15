Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant Move Up In ICC Test Rankings

After enjoying a memorable two-match Test series against the visiting West Indies, youngsters Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have now moved up the International Cricket Council's Test rankings, which were released on Monday.

With 465 points, 18-year-old Shaw jumped 13 places to No. 60, and Pant moved up 23 spots to No. 62 on the list.

While Shaw became the youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut in the first Test at Rajkot, Pant entertained audiences with attacking middle-order batting in both the Test matches. However, Shaw and Pant aren't the only Indians to have climbed up the ladder in the rankings. Pacer Umesh Yadav, whose 10-wicket haul in the Hyderabad Test helped India execute a Windies series whitewash, also moved up to his career-best slot of No. 25 with 613 points.

Keeping in mind the overall rankings of the Test teams, India retain the top slot with South Africa trailing Virat Kohli and team by one point.

Here's the list of team rankings:

1. India - 116 points

2. South Africa - 106 points

3. Australia - 106 points

4. England - 105 points

5. New Zealand - 102 points

6. Sri Lanka - 97 points

7. Pakistan - 88 points

8. West Indies - 76 points

9. Bangladesh - 67 points

10. Zimbabwe - 2 points

11. Afghanistan - 0 points

12. Ireland - 0 points

India clinched both the Test matches of the two-match Test series, held in Rajkot and Hyderabad, by convincing margins. Prithvi Shaw was adjudged the man of the series for a century in his debut game in Rajkot and a 70 and 33* in the second outing. In the Hyderabad Test, Umesh Yadav was adjudged man of the match for picking a 10-for.

India next face West Indies in the ODI five-match ODI series, which starts October 21 and ends November 1.