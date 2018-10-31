 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

"Love Coming Here": Virat Kohli Has Words Of Praise For Kerala, Urges Everyone To Visit God's Own Country

Updated: 31 October 2018 14:30 IST

A handwritten note by Virat Kohli was shared by Kerala's minister for co-operation and tourism.

"Love Coming Here": Virat Kohli Has Words Of Praise For Kerala, Urges Everyone To Visit God
India play the fifth ODI against West Indies on November 1 in Thiruvananthapuram. © Twitter

India are scheduled to play the fifth ODI against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on November 1 and Virat Kohli, leading the side into Kerala, was pretty impressed with the state, which was recently caught in the throes of a devastating flood. Via a tweet, shared on Kerala's Minister for Co-operation, Tourism & Devaswoms, Kadakampally Surendran's handle, a handwritten note by Virat shows how the Indian captain feels "being in Kerala is nothing short of bliss".

In the same tweet, Surendran, wrote, "Thank you Virat, @imVkohli for the nice words you have shared. We are delighted to know that #Kerala makes you happy every time you are here. Enjoy your stay here & have a great game tomorrow. Wishes!"

Virat Kohli's Team India, following their mammoth 224-run victory in the fourth One-day International (ODI) against the Windies, will aim to seal the five-match series with a win in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Going into the final ODI, India are leading 2-1 in the five-match series that also witnessed a tie. With top-order batsmen Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu in good touch, the hosts look set to register their eighth straight series win over the Windies in a bilateral ODI series. The last time the Windies won was back in 2006 at home.

The weather is also expected to play a part as rain is expected to hit Thiruvananthapuram during the afternoon, which might mean that the game gets delayed or even curtailed.

(With PTI inputs)

 

  • India play the fifth ODI against Windies in Thiruvananthapuram.
  • India are 2-1 up in the series.
  • Virat has scored three centuries in the series already.
