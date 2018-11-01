India vs West Indies, Live Score 5th ODI: Indian Pacers Rattle Windies Early In Thiruvananthapuram

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bat against India in the fifth and final one-day international in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The visitors have made two changes as they bid to finish all square in the five-match series, in which they trail 1-2. Devendra Bishoo comes in for the injured Ashley Nurse, while paceman Oshane Thomas replaces Chandrapaul Hemraj. Nurse, who injured his shoulder bowling during the fourth game in Mumbai, has been ruled out for the series with three Twenty20 internationals coming up after the ODIs. "It looks a very good wicket and looks a bit dry as well. Hopefully we will get some runs on the board and our bowlers would go out there and defend it," Holder said at the toss. "We just need to be more consistent to beat the best teams. We have given glimpses of that in this series." The hosts have retained the same XI that won them Monday's game and skipper Virat Kohli said he was happy to bowl first. "The wicket won't change but dew is going to be a massive factor," said Kohli. "Been overcast for a few days, so there will be help for the quicks, and the spinners will also have help here. I think we're in good hands bowling first," Kohli added at the toss. (LIVE SCORECARD)

14:14 IST: 10 over are up! End of the first power-play and Windies have 30 runs on the board for the loss of two wickets. Marlon Samuels (22) and Rovman Powell (5) are the centre for the Windies at the moment. WI 24-2 after 8.2 overs.

14:08 IST: SIX! First of the match for the Windies. What a strike from Marlon Samuels. Smashes Khaleel Ahmed straight down the ground to collect six runs. Little bit of width from the left-arm pacer and Samuels wasted no time on that one. WI 24-2 after 8.2 overs.

14:07 IST: Bowling change for India! Khaleel Ahmed introduced into the attack. He replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar. WI 18-2 after 8 overs.

14:02 IST: FOUR! FOUR! Back to back boundaries for Marlon Samuels. Hits a glorious drive on the fourth ball and then whips the fifth ball to mid-wicket to collect consecutive fours. Bhuvneshwar Kumar losing control on his line at the moment. WI 18-2 after 6.5 overs.

13:57 IST: FOUR! Rovman Powell gets the first boundary for the Windies. Jasprit Bumrah bowls it full and Powell goes aerial on the off side and collect his first boundary. One bounce and the ball crosses the fence. WI 10-2 after 5.4 overs.

13:54 IST: 5 overs are up and Windies have 6 runs on the board for the loss of two wickets. What a start this has been for the Indian team. Both Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are exploiting the overcast conditions brilliantly at the moment.

13:50 IST: Another tight over from Jasprit Bumrah comes to an end. Just one run from it. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will continue from the other end. WI 4-2 after 4 overs.

13:39 IST: OUT! Jasprit Bumrah strikes from the other end as well. What a start this has been for the Indian team. Big in-swinger from Bumrah. Ball takes the inside edge of Shai Hope's bat and crashes onto the stumps. Movement off the pitch and Windies are in big trouble right at the start. Hope walks back for a five-ball duck. WI 2-2 after 1.4 overs.

13:36 IST: Terrific over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes to an end. Great start for India. Jasprit Bumrah will share the new ball with Kumar from the other end. WI 1-1 after 1 over.

13:33 IST: OUT! Early strike from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Kieran Powell chases a wide delivery outside off stump but only manages to edge the ball. MS Dhoni takes a sharp diving catch behind the stumps. Powell walks back without opening his account. WI 1-1 after 0.4 overs.

13:31 IST: Windies are off the mark! Bhuvneshwar Kumar drifts down the leg side and Windies team open their account with an extra.

13:29 IST: Kieran Powell and Rovman Powell are out in the middle to start the innings for the Windies. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will start the proceedings for India.

13:20 IST: Rahul Dravid joins the list of all-time greats!

13:05 IST: Playing XI for both the teams.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah

Windies: Kieran Powell, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas

13:01 IST: TOSS TIME! Windies' captain Jason Holder has won the toss and elected to bat against India in the final match of the ODI series.

13:00 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth and final ODI between India and Windies.

His deputy Rohit Sharma, who did not have an ODI century against the Windies before this series, now has two. His 137-ball 162 was vital to India putting up 377/5 in the fourth ODI. Rayudu seems to have solved India's No.4 conundrum for now. He scored his third hundred in ODI cricket at Brabourne Stadium in the fourth game and is looking solid. The flamboyant Shikhar Dhawan has not capitalised on the starts while veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni has found runs hard to come by.

Left out of the T20 squad for the upcoming series in Australia, the former India skipper will hope to make a contribution in front of the stumps, too, even though his work behind them has been stupendous. Dhoni stands on the cusp of a milestone, needing one run to reach the 10,000 mark in India colours (he has scored 174 runs for Asia XI).

India's premier pacers, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, have picked up right where they left off before the Asia Cup. They were included in the squad for the last three ODIs, and have looked reliable. The spinners have been outstanding.