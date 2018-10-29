India vs West Indies, Live Score 4th ODI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Off To A Good Start For India

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against the West Indies in the fourth one-day international in Mumbai on Monday. The hosts have made two changes from their previous loss on Saturday with the five-match series tied at 1-1. Middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja come into the side in place of Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal. "This is generally a high-scoring ground. We have got more depth in our batting today," Kohli said at the toss. "They play fearless cricket, we are not taking anything lightly. We didn't get the result we wanted in the last game. We are really looking forward to the game," Kohli added. West Indies have made just one change to their starting XI with all-rounder Keemo Paul coming in for Obed McCoy. "We are happy to bowl first. The last game is gone. Credit to the boys (for their performance). The series is tied 1-1 and we are geared up to go," said skipper Jason Holder. (LIVE SCORECARD)

13:41 IST: FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan is off the mark with a beautiful boundary through covers. Over pitched delivery from Kemar Roach, Dhawan stretches forward and times the ball to perfection. IND 13-0 after 2.3 overs.

13:36 IST: FOUR! Cracking shot from Rohit Sharma. Wide outside off stump from Jason Holder and Rohit caresses the ball between point and cover fielder to collect four runs. IND 9-0 after 1.1 overs.

13:35 IST: Five runs from the first over of Kemar Roach. Windies skipper Jason Holder will share the new ball with Roach from the other end. IND 5-0 after 1 over.

13:31 IST: FOUR! India and Rohit Sharma are off-the-mark with a boundary. Short and wide outside off from Kemar Roach and Rohit slams the ball over cover to collect his first boundary of the match. IND 4-0 after 0.1 overs.

13:30 IST: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are out in the middle to start the innings for India. Kemar Roach will start the proceedings for the Windies.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah

Windies: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul

13:02 IST: Team news - India have gone in with two changes for the fourth ODI. Ravindra Jadeja comes in for Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jadhav replaces Rishabh Pant in the playing XI. The Windies have also made one change in the team. Keemo Paul comes in to replace Obed McCoy.

13:00 IST: Indian skipper Virat Kohli wins the toss and elects to bat against the Windies.

12:35 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the 4th ODI between India and Windies from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Although the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has boosted India's confidence to a very large extent, there still are certain concerns hounding the team -- MS Dhoni's poor form with the bat, an unstable middle-order and Bhuvneshwar going for runs on his return, which signals at his low confidence levels. The Windies have had their erratic bursts of excellence, as Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope have delivered with the bat, but the rest of the team failed to leave a considerable mark. Coming back to talking about India, skipper Virat Kohli has been in prime form in the series, scoring three back-to-back hundreds in Guwahati, Vizag and Pune. With this, he also became the first Indian to score three ODI centuries on the trot.

Squads:

India - Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav.

Windies - Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels.