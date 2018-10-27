India vs West Indies, Live Score 3rd ODI: Shai Hope Key As Windies Recover After Wobble vs India

The return of pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah has boosted hosts India as they take on a spirited Windies team in the third ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday. The Virat Kohli-captained team hammered the Windies in the opener in Guwahati by eight wickets, but the gritty visitors made a statement of sorts in Visakhapatnam by denying the hosts a victory in the second ODI of the five-match series. The second match had ended in a tie between the two sides. The absence of Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah saw Indian bowling unit being clobbered for 320 plus runs in both games. Now, the two bowlers are expected to make a significant difference, especially in the first powerplay and the death overs. (LIVE SCORECARD) Play fantasy cricket and win lakhs here

Live Updates Between India vs West Indies 3rd ODI, straight from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

14: 49 IST: Windies 76/3 at the end of 16 overs.

14: 46 IST: Kuldeep Yadav replaces Khaleel Ahmed in the 16th over.

14: 45 IST: SIX! Shai Hope lofts Yuzvendra Chahal over the leg side boundary. Windies 71/3 at the end of 15 overs.

14: 40 IST: Windies 62/3 at the end of 14 overs.

14: 37 IST: FOUR! Shai Hope drives a good length Khaleel Ahmed ball through the off side.

14: 33 IST: Third breakthrough for India. Khaleel strikes, Samuels walks back. Windies 55/3.

14: 31 IST: Seven runs of the 13th over. Windies 55/2.

14: 29 IST: FOUR! Samuels drives Chahal for a over on the off side. Windies 52-2.

14: 25 IST: Khaleel Ahmed bowls a tight 12th over, as Windies are 48/2.

14: 23 IST: End of the 11th over. Windies 47/2.

14: 22 IST: Another bowling change for India, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal comes in to bowl the 11th over.

14: 21 IST: Six runs off the tenth over. Windies 46/2.

14: 16 IST: Jasprit Bumrah appeals for an LBW against Marlon Samuels. TV umpire says not out. Windies 40/2 at the end of 9 overs.

14:13 IST: Marlon Samuels walks in to bat!

14: 11 IST: OUT! Bumrah drops it short, and Kieran Powell edges one to the Rohit Sharma in the slips. Windies 38/2 in 8.1 overs.

14:11: Jasprit Bumrah replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the ninth over.

14: 08 IST: FOUR! Another short delivery by Khaleel Ahmed, Powell pulls it behind square for a boundary.

14: 07 IST: A slightly short of length delivery gets pulled towards the leg side for a six. Windies 33/1 in 7.2 overs.

14: 06 IST: Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed come into the attack in the eighth over.

14: 05 IST: Seven overs gone. Windies 27/1.

13: 57 IST: OUT! Wicket for India as Hemraj edges a short ball for MS Dhoni to take a magnificent catch! Windies 25/1 in 5.5 overs.

13: 55 IST: SIX! Hemraj lofts it for a six! Windies 25-0

13: 55 IST: FOUR! Hemraj smashes Bumrah for a four! Windies 19-0!

13: 52 IST: Five overs gone! Windies 15/0!

13:47 IST: Big appeal again! Umpire turns it down but Kohli takes the review. Poor decision from Kohli and the Indian players. The ball has pitched way outside the leg stump. India waste a review!

13:43 IST: LBW shout from Bumrah but that's wishful thinking for the Indian pacer! Ball is pitching outside leg and is not even hitting the stumps.

13:40 IST: Four! Hemraj with an elegant shot picks up his first boundary.WI 10/0 after 3 overs.

13:38 IST: Maiden over! Good start from Bumrah.

13:34 IST: Bhuvneshwar follows it up with three dot balls. End of the 1st over. WI 4/0

13:32 IST: Four! Kieran Powell is off the mark with a boundary. A little short, on the pads from Bhuvi and Powell caresses it to the mid-wicket boundary.

13:31 IST: He begins with two dot balls.

13:30 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start the proceedings for India!

13:19 IST: Here are the playing XIs for both teams:

IND XI: R Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli (C), A Rayudu, M Dhoni (W), R Pant, B Kumar, K Yadav, Y Chahal, J Bumrah, K Ahmed #INDvWI — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) October 27, 2018

WI XI: K Powell, C Hemraj, S Hope (W), M Samuels, S Hetmyer, R Powell, J Holder (C), A Nurse, K Roach, F Allen, O McCoy #INDvWI — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) October 27, 2018

13:13 IST:Just one change for the Windies with Fabian Allen making his debut. Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo misses out.

13:08 IST: Three changes for India from the previous match. Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar return with Khaleel Ahmed also getting a game. Jadeja, Umesh miss out and no Shami in the squad.

13:04 IST: India captain Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to bowl against the Windies.

Captain @imVkohli wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 3rd ODI against Windies at Pune.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/OTBoRAak5y — BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2018

13:02 IST: Toss time!!

12:55 IST: Minutes away from the toss!

12:45 IST: Virat Kohli is looking to become first Indian to score three back-to-back ODI centuries.

12:35 IST: TRIVIA! India have won 2 out of their 3 ODIs in Pune.

12:30 IST: India currently lead the 5-match series 1-0 against the Windies.

12:25 IST: The last match in Vizag had ended in a tie giving the Windies side a glimmer of hope. India on the other hand will hope the return of Bhuvi and Bumrah will improve their death bowling.

12:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the 3rd ODI between India and Windies from Pune.

India also have issues to ponder over even as only 16 games are left before the World Cup in England next year -- the fragile middle-order and lack of consistency from the lower-middle order batsmen -- when they take field on Saturday. For the visitors, their biggest asset is young Shimron Hetmyer, who scored a scintillating 94 in the last game after an attractive 106 in the opening encounter. The 21-year-old southpaw would be raring to go at the Indian bowlers once again.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.