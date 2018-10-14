India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja Depart In Quick Succession

Middle-order batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant scored fine half-centuries as India reached 308/4 to trail by 3 runs at stumps on Day 2 of the second Test against the Windies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Rahane (75 not out) and Pant (85 not out) were at the crease when umpires called it a day. The duo forged an unbeaten 146-run stand for the fifth-wicket. For the Windies, who failed to pick a single wicket in the final session, Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 2/45. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

Both Pant and Rahane will aim to score their second and 10th Test centuries respectively, helping India take a big first innings lead against the tourists. The Windies bowlers will have a go again and will look to break the Rahane-Pant partnership and get their team back in the game. Trailing 0-1 in the two-match Test series, the third day will be vital for the visitors. However, it will not be an easy task as India still have Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who can chip in with some runs.

09:53 IST: FOUR! Rishabh Pant collects a boundary on the leg side. Shannon Gabriel drifts on to the pads and Pant times the ball beautifully. He has now moved into the 90's with that boundary. IND 318 for 6 after 84.3 overs.

09:48 IST: Review from the Windies. Original decision is not out. And the decision stays. Ruled as umpire's call. Jason Holder is on fire at the moment. Traps Asgwin, this time in front of the stumps. Replay shows that the ball was just clipping the leg stump. Ashwin survives. Brilliant start from the Windies. IND 314 for 6 after 83.5 overs.

09:46 IST: OUT! What a start this has been for the Windies. Another wicket for Jason Holder. Ravindra Jadeja walks back for a two-ball duck. Beaten by pace and swing as Holder traps him right in front of the stumps. IND 314 for 6 after 83.3 overs.

09:42 IST: OUT! Jason Holder strikes early for the Windies on Day 3. Awkward bounce and Rahane hits the ball straight into the hands of Shai Hope at gully. Rahane walks back after scoring 80 runs. IND 314 for 5 after 83.1 overs.

09:37 IST: Rishabh Pant scores his first run on Day 3. Pushes the ball to cover region to pick up an easy single off Shannon Gabriel. IND 313 for 4 after 82.3 overs.

09:35 IST: First over on Day 3 from Jason Holder comes to an end. Four runs from it. Shannon Gabriel will share the new ball with Holder from the other end. India lead by 1 run in the first innings.

09:32 IST: Four and 150-run partnership comes up between Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant. Terrific shot from Rahane on the second ball of the day. Wide ball from Jason Holder and Rahane times the ball beautifully to collect four runs through covers. IND 312 for 4 after 81.2 overs.

09:29 IST: New ball has been taken by the Windies. Two slips and a gully for Jason Holder. Here we go!

09:28 IST: Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant are out in the middle to start Day 3 for India. Jason Holder will start the proceedings for the Windies.

09:08 IST: Warm-up ahead of the start of Day 3.

08:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Day 3 of the second Test between India and Windies.

The second session of the second day belonged to the Windies as India reached 173/4 at tea. Prithvi Shaw (70), who carried on his impressive start in international cricket, scored his maiden Test half-century but was the first wicket to fall for the home side in the second session after his breezy knock was brought to an end by Jomel Warrican. Cheteshwar Pujara (10), on the other hand, failed to perform with the bat. Meanwhile, skipper Virat Kohli (45) looked in solid touch before he being caught plumb in front of the stumps by Jason Holder. Kohli was also involved in a 60-run fourth wicket stand with Rahane.