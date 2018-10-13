India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant Solid For India vs Windies

The second session belonged to the Windies as India posted 173 runs at the loss of four wickets at Tea on Day 2 of the second Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. Indian batsmen Ajinkya Rahane (19 batting) and Rishabh Pant (9 batting) were at crease when the umpired called it an end to the second session. Prithvi Shaw (70), who carried his impressive run from the first match to score his maiden Test half-century was the first wicket to fall for the home side in the second session after his well-built innings was brought to an end by Jomel Warrican. Cheteshwar Pujara (10), on the other hand failed to click with the bat. Meanwhile, skipper Virat Kohli (45) looked in solid touch before he was caught plumb by Jason Holder. Kohli was also involved in a 60-run fourth wicket stand with Rahane. For the Windies, Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers, scalping two wickets for 30 runs. In the morning session, Shaw (52 batting) forged a 61-run opening wicket stand with KL Rahul (4) as India posted 80/1. Shaw's quick knock was laced with 11 boundaries and one hit over the fence. However, Rahul once again looked out of touch, playing poor shots and not timing the ball which eventually led to gifting away his wicket to Windies skipper Holder. (LIVE SCORECARD)

In the beginning of Day 2, Umesh Yadav (6 for 88) achieved his career-best bowling figures as Team India dismissed the Windies to 311 runs. Resuming the day on 295 for seven, Umesh got rid of Devendra Bishoo (2) in the very first over of the day. However, Roston (106), who tried to add to his momentum from the first day notched up his fourth Test ton before he was deceived by the swing movement created by Umesh on the flat track. Later, incoming batsman Shannon Gabriel (0), fell in the very next delivery to hand Umesh a hat-trick opportunity in the second innings. (Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

Live updates between India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2, straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

15:35 IST: Boundary! Ajinkya Rahane just gets a bat on the delivery from Shannon Gabriel drifting on to the pads to find the fence. He moves to 44 runs with that shot.

15:29 IST: Boundary! Rishabh Pant cuts the ball away from the first slip, played the quicker delivery from Devendra Bishoo late to find the fence towards third man.

15:23 IST: Boundary! Straight drive from Ajinkya Rahane and it will go all the way to the fence, Roston Chase made a diving effort but failed to reach to the ball. Shannon Gabriel looks disappointed, it has been an important knock for Rahane.

15:22 IST: A 50-run fifth wicket partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant, came off 94 deliveries. Young Pant has been the aggressor among the two.

15:18 IST: Boundary! Rishabh Pant cuts the delivery from Roston Chase to find the fence behind point. The delivery was bowled wide away from the left-hander. India 212/4 after 58 overs.

15:16 IST: Two runs from the over by Shannon Gabriel, India 207 for four. Roston Chase to bowl from the other end.

15:03 IST: DROPPED! Rishabh Pant collects a thick edge of his willow from the delivery by Shannon Gabriel, a regulation catch for the wicket-keeper but the substitute fails to get a hand to it after he got a glove. Gabriel is frustrated with that effort.

15:01 IST: Bowling change for Windies, Shannon Gabriel replaces Jason Holder.

14:54 IST: Boundary! Rishabh Pant opens up the face of the bat and hits the length delivery from Jason Holder for four runs towards backward square leg.

14:51 IST: Just a single of the over from Roston Chase, 190 for four after 52 overs. Jason Holder to bowl from the other end, he is bowling an extended strength. Into his seventh over.

14:36 IST: Maiden over from Roston Chase to the start the proceedings after Tea. Windies 173/4

14:11 IST: Maiden over Jason Holder before Tea. The session belonged to the Windies, they conceded 93 runs and took three wickets.

14:06 IST: STUMPING APPEAL! Rishabh Pant stepped up to defend the ball from Devendra Bishoo, in the meantime the substitute wicket-keeper dislodged the bails. The third umpire confirms it's not out, Rishabh Pant survives. India 173 for four after 46 overs.

14:05 IST: Boundary! Devendra Bishoo provides a bit of width to the left-handed Rishabh Pant, who dispatches the ball towards the third man for four runs.

13:57 IST: Edged and the ball will race away to the boundary between slip and gully! Rishabh Pant played the delivery from Jason Holder with soft hands to get his placement right!

13:49 IST: OUT GIVEN! Jason Holder and the on-field umpire looks convinced that Virat Kohli has been caught plumb in front of the stumps. Kohli takes the review, hawk-eye shows impact in-line, picthing in-line and umpire's call. Kohli departs for 45, India 162 for four after 42.5 overs. Rishabh Pant is the new batsman in.

13:46 IST: Three runs from the over by Devendra Bishoo, India 160 for three after 42 overs. Jason holder to bowl from the other end.

13:32 IST: 50 runs partnership between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, comes after a misfielding from substitute Keemp Paul, which allowed Kohli to earn a boundary towards the mid-on.

13:25 IST: Boundary! Virat Kohli cuts the ball late form Devendra Bishoo to pick up four runs towards point. Intentional on that occasion from the Indian skipper.

13:20 IST: Boundary! Straight drive from Virat Kohli and the full length delivery from Devendra Bishoo will travel all the way to the fence. India 139 for three after 34 overs.

13:11 IST: Drinks break! After Devendra Bishoo bowls his second consecutive maiden, India 133/3.

13:04 IST: Maiden over for Devendra Bishoo, India 132 for three.

13:02 IST: The partnership between Virat kohli and Ajinkya Rahane has now managed to compile 30 runs for the fourth wicket after Team India lost two wickets in quick successions.

12:56 IST: Three runs from the over by Jomel Warrican, India 126 for three after 25 overs. Bowling change for the Windies, Devendra Bishoo replaces Shannon Gabriel.

12:41 IST: Boundary! Shannon Gabriel bowls a yorker outside off-stump and Ajinkya Rahane punches it through the covers to pick up four runs. Second boundary of the over. India 117 for three after 22 overs.

12:38 IST: Boundary! Cover drive from Virat Kohli and the delivery from Shannon Gabriel will run away to the fence on the off-side. He got his head low to time that shot to perfection, well executed!

12:32 IST: Edged and taken! Cheteshwar Pujara gets a thick outside edge to Shannon Gabriel and he departs for 10, India 102 for three after 20 overs. Two wickets in nine balls for the Windies.

12:30 IST: 100 runs up for India in 19.4 overs. India trail by 210 runs with eight wickets in hand.

12:24 IST: WICKET! Prithvi Shaw again looking to take on the tossed up delivery from Jomel Warrican, trying to hot him through to the covers, hands a catch to Hetmyer. He departs for 70. Virat Kohli is the new batsman in.

12:22 IST: BOUNDARY! Prithvi Shaw drives it through the covers from a full toss by Jomel Warrican to find the fence towards mid-off. He did well to pick up the gap there.

12:15 IST: Boundary! Instinctive from Prithvi Shaw, cuts the full length delivery from Shannon Gabriel and it will run away all the way to fence to the third man.

12:11 IST: Second session gets underway. Off-spinner Roston Chase will start the proceedings with Prithvi Shaw on strike.

11:30 IST: At lunch - India 80 for one in 16 overs, trail by 231 runs. (Prithvi Shaw 52 batting, Cheteshwar Pujara 9 batting; Jason Holder 1/20)

11:29 IST: Boundary! Cheteshwar Pujara punches it on his backfoot to hit the marginally short delivery from Jomel Warrican to the fence. He made a brilliant use of the crease there. And umpires call for lunch.

11:22 IST: Maiden Test half-century for Prithvi Shaw! What a start fo the young man. Takes a single from Warrican towards long-on to get to his milestone. India 74 for one after 14 overs.

11:13 IST: DROPPED! Prithvi Shaw plays a square-cut from the delivery by Jomel Warrican as Shai Hope drops a tough chance at first slip, but you need to take those in Test cricket. Prithvi Shaw survives on 47.

11:08 IST: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has heaped praises on Roston Chase and Umesh Yadav.

11:01 IST: WICKET! KL Rahul tried to play with soft-hand, the ball takes an edge of his bat to hit the stumps. His poor run continues. The good length delivery worked for Jason Holder. India lose their first wicket for 61 runs in 8.4 overs. Cheteshwar Pujara is the new batsman in with an average of 49.95.

10:49 IST: Maiden over to start with from Jomel Warrican. India 43/0 after six overs. Jason Holder to continue from the other end.

10:46 IST: Bowling change for the Windies, spinner Jomel Warrican has been introduced into the attack.

10:45 IST: Boundary! Well-timed from Prithvi Shaw, flicks the half-volley from Shannon Gabriel towards backward square leg to pick up four runs. Nine runs from the over. India 43 for no loss after five overs. 14 extras in the innings already!

10:36 IST: Boundary! Beautiful cover drive from Prithvi Shaw from the outswinger bowled by Jason Holder and Shaw dispatches it to the fence.

10:33 IST: Shane Dowrich receives medical attention after getting a blow on his knee. The players in the meantime, hydrate themselves with some fluid. Dowrich is going off the field. Jahmar Hamilton has substituted him.

10:20 IST: No ball and boundary! Prithvi Shaw nudges the back of a length delivery from Jason Holder towards the gully fielder and man at point to pick up four runs. India and Prithvi are off to a flyer.

10:15 IST: SIX! Short delivery from Shannon Gabriel, Prithvi Shaw cuts it away for a maximum. 15 runs from the opening over for India.

10:14 IST: Boundary! Prithvi Shaw shows his class, stood tall to hit the back of a length delivery from Shannon Gabriel between gully and third slip to pick four runs.

10:10 IST: Three runs! India and KL Rahul are off the mark on the first ball with a fine drive towards extra-cover from the full length delivery by Shannon Gabriel. It will bring Prithvi Shaw on the strike.

10:00 IST: At the end of innings, Windies 311 all-out in 101.4 overs, (Windies Roston Chase 106, Jason Holder 52; Umesh Yadav 6/88)

09:58 IST: WICKET! Shannon Gabriel departs for a first-ball duck. The ball jags away from the right-hander as it takes an edge an ends up in the safe hands of Rishabh Pant. Umesh Yadav gets his best bowling figure 6 for 88 in Test cricket on a flat track where he created plenty of movement. He will be on a hat-trick when he resumes his bowling in the second innings.

09:56 IST: BOWLED HIM! Umesh Yadav gets his second five-wicket haul. Deceived Roston Chase completely as he went on to defend the ball but failed to pick up the length as it went on to hit the stumps. Roston departs for 106.

09:48 IST: BEAUTY! Umesh Yadav's delivery swings away from the right-handed Jomel Warrican. The ball was inches away from taking a snick of Warrican's willow.

09:38 IST: SIX! Jomel Warrican takes on the tossed up delivery from Kuldeep Yadav to hit it over long-on for a maximum. He is not looking to defend here. Seven runs from the over, Windies 303/8.

09:36 IST: Fourth Test century for Roston Chase! Well deserved, he played a fighting knock on Day 1, where he laid the foundation, negated the spinners beautifully, stayed committed.

09:34 IST: WICKET! Bit of an inside edge on to the stumps and Umesh Yadav strikes in the first over of the day as Devendra Bishoo walks back for 2 runs. No footwork from him whatsover, trying to play the full length delivers. Windies 296/8 after 96 overs. Jomel Warrican is the new batsman in.

09:31 IST: Movement straight away! Roston Chase cuts the pitched up delivery towards third man. He moves to 99 runs.

09:30 IST: Second new ball is about 8 overs old. Umesh Yadav to open the proceedings for India, with Roston Chase on strike.

09:28 IST: Virat Kohli leads Team India on to the field. Meanwhile, Roston Chase (98 not out) and Devendra Bishoo (2 not out) are out in the centre. Roston has already got one ton against India, he is two short of his fourth Test century.

09:15 IST: Pitch Report on Day 2: "Not much turn here today, maybe, on Day's 3 and 4 with cracks opening up. Odd balls will keep low. Good day for batting," Sunil Gavaskar and Ian Bishop said.

08:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Day 2 of the second Test between India and Windies.

It seemed good enough till tea but the lack of a fifth bowler did have its effect in the final session as the two senior spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (1/49 in 24.2 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (0/69 in 20 overs) could not dismiss Chase in the final session. However, it was India, who had started the post-lunch session on a dominant note with signs that another batting debacle from the Caribbeans looking imminent. Shimron Hetmeyer (12) offered no stroke to a googly and was adjudged plumb in-front. Sunil Ambris (18) played a loose shot as the Caribbeans were left stuttering at 113 for five. Chase and Shane Dowrich (30) then added 69 runs for the sixth wicket before Umesh got the ball to reverse trapping the keeper leg-before. While the umpire initially gave not out, skipper Virat Kohli had a successful DRS review.

Earlier, Ashwin and Yadav struck early in the session as West Indies lost their top-order in the first session in which they scored 86 runs. At the stroke of lunch, Shai Hope (36) was dismissed by Yadav as India gained the upper-hand. Opener Powell, who scored 83 in the second innings at Rajkot in the first Test, struck four boundaries. He successfully reviewed a leg-before call off Ashwin's delivery as TV replays showed a big inside edge.