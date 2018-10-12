India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Kuldeep Yadav On A Roll As Windies Lose Their Way

Top-order batsmen Shai Hope (36), Kieran Powell (22) played crucial knocks as the Windies posted 86 runs at the loss of three wickets at lunch against India on Day 1 of the second Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Electing to bat, Powell and Kraigg Brathwaite (14) laid the foundation for the away side before the latter was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. Unperturbed by the dismissal, Shai started his innings well, hitting five boundaries in his 68-ball knock. Shimron Hetmyer, on the other hand remained unbeaten on 10 runs. For India, spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav scalped a wicket each. Meanwhile, they were dealt with a heavy blow as Shardul Thakul -- one of the two pacers included in the side, who earned his Test cap, limped off the ground with a groin injury. (LIVE SCORECARD)

(Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

Live updates between India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1, straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

13:18 IST: Roston Chase and Shane Dowrich have stitched an unbeaten stand of 38 runs so far for the sixth wicket. West Indies 152/5 after 50 overs.

13:10 IST: 150 runs up for West Indies in 48 overs.

13:05 IST: Boundary! Shane Dowrich drives the ball from Kuldeep Yadav through the cover to pick up four runs. The delivery from Kuldeep was tossed up and kept wide of off stump.

12:59 IST: Boundary! Roston Chase make good use of his wrist, flicks the ball drifting down the leg towards fine leg from Kuldeep Yadav to pick up four runs. Chase plays the ball late, so often allows it to come on and that's why he controls it well.

12:56 IST: Boundary! Roston Chase punches the ball on the backfoot, the delivery from Ravindra Jadeja with width and pace will get its treatment.

12:50 IST: SIX! First maximum of the match, from the willow of Roston Chase and it will just clear the mid-wicket, the delivery from Ravindra Jadeja was drifting on the pads. 42 overs gone, Windies 123 for five.

12:49 IST: Four runs from that Kuldeep Yadav over. Windies 117 for five after 41 overs.

12:41 IST: WICKET! Sunil Ambris gets a leading edge off Kuldeep Yadav to pick up Ravindra Jadeja inside the circle at cover. Windies losing wickets in a hurry here, Kuldeep Yadav scalps his third. Windies 113/5, Shane Dowrich is the new batsman in.

12:40 IST: Boundary! Catch it call from everyone on the field, but the ball hit by Sunil Ambris travels just wide off KL Rahul at mid-on. He is living dangerously!

12:34 IST: In the air, just falls short of Umesh Yadav at backward square leg! Sunil Ambris got a top edge from the tossed up delivery by Kuldeep Yadav. Three runs from the over, Windies 104/4 after 37 overs.

12:27 IST: Direct-hit! At the striker's end by Kuldeep Yadav but looks like Sunil Ambris has made his ground. The on-field umpire has gone to the third umpire, who thinks exactly the same. Ambris survives but it was a good anticipation from Kuldeep. He is having a good day on-field!

12:22 IST: WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav's wrong-un has done the damage again, Shimron Hetmyer fails to pick up the length and has been caught in front of the stumps. The Windies lose their fourth wicket inside 100 runs, Roston Chase with an average of 33.72 is the new batsman in.

12:17 IST: Just one run from the Kuldeep Yadav over, Windies 87 for three after 33 overs.

12:13 IST: Play resumes after lunch, Sunil Ambris, right handed bat, is the new batsman in for the Windies. Umesh Yadav bowls three dot balls to finish the over. Windies 86 for three after 32 overs. Kuldeep Yadav to bowl from the other end.

11:30 IST: WICKET! Umesh Yadav strikes just before lunch, Shai Hope has been caught plumb in front of the stumps. Review taken by India, Hawk-eye shows impact on middle and hitting the leg-stump. Windies go at lunch scoring 86 runs at the loss of three wickets. The first session has been shared by both the teams.

That wicket right on the stroke of lunch makes it India's session.



Windies 86/3 at Lunch on Day 1 of the 2nd Test at Hyderabad.



Updates - https://t.co/U21NN9DHPa #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/6aNXoRAgGK — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2018

11:23 IST: NOT OUT! Umesh Yadav has caught Shai Hope plumb in front of the stumps. Virat Kohli goes for a review and the decision is ruled in favour of the batsman due to height. Shai survives! India retain their review, umpire had given it not-out. Windies 80 for two wickets after 30 overs.

11:21 IST: Boundary! Nice balance from Shai Hope, wonderful execution as the ball finds the fence on the cover-point. The length delivery from Umesh Yadav has been punished.

11:18 IST: Boundary! Shimron Hetmyer generated power on his backfoot, hits it in front of square to pick up four runs off Ravindra Jadeja. Windies 76 for two after 29 overs.

11:17 IST: Bowling change for India, Ravindra Jadeja will bowl his first over of the day! A formidable Test bowler for India, good record as well.

11:14 IST: Boundary! Shai Hope stands tall to find the gap on the off side, makes full use of the width provided by Umesh Yadav.

11:09 IST: Boundary! Driven through the covers from Shimron Hetmyer to pick up four runs. 5 runs from the over, Windies 61 for two after 26 overs.

11:03 IST: Miscued shot from Shimron Hetmyer, just over the square fielder. He could have given away his wicket in a hurry here. Two runs to end the over, Windies 56/2 after 25 overs. Bowling change for India, Umesh Yadav has been brought back into the attack.

10:55 IST: WICKET! Kraigg Brathwaite is the second opener to depart. Kuldeep Yadav caught him plumb in front of the stumps through a googly and the Windies waste a review here! The ball tracker shows, impact on off and middle and that's crashing into the stumps. Shimron Hetmyer is the new batsman in!

10:53 IST: Boundary! And that brings up 50 runs on board for the Windies. Length delivery from Kuldeep Yadav, Shai Hope rocks back to pull it over square for four runs.

10:46 IST: Consecutive maiden overs for India! Ashwin bowled a straight line, not allowing Kraigg Brathwaite any room. Windies 45/1 after 20 overs.

10:44 IST: Maiden over from Kuldeep Yadav, Windies 45/1 after 19 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin to continue from the other end.

10:36 IST: Two leg byes from the over after drinks by Ravichandran Ashwin. Windies 42/1 after 16 overs.

10:30 IST: Drinks break! Windies 40 for one after 15 overs. Good over rate maintained by India at 15.4. The spinners are running between the overs quickly! Fans came out to click selfie with Virat Kohli. The interruption forced the drinks break to be taken early. Similar scenes turned out in Rajkot, now in Hyderabad.

Pitch invasion by fan wanting selfie with Kohli has caused a drinks break here in Hyderabad. This is the second time such incident has occurred in this series. Also happened in first Test in Rajkot.

WI 40/1

Brathwaite 12* Hope 6*#WIvIND — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 12, 2018

10:26 IST: Edge, falls short to first slip! Wrist-spin from Kuldeep Yadav finds an outside edge off Shai Hope's willow but the ball lands just short of Ajinkya Rahane.

10:23 IST: Boundary! Shai Hope is off the mark with four runs, flighted delivery from Kuldeep Yadav and Shai drives it through the covers. 5 runs from the over. Windies 37 for one after 13 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin to continue from the other end.

10:21 IST: Bowling change for Team India, Kuldeep Yadav replaces Umesh Yadav. So spin from both ends for the home side.

10:16 IST: WICKET! Kieran Powell tried to play an inside-out shot, pre-meditated effort but finds Ravindra Jadeja inside the circle. Ravichandran Ashwin provides India with breakthrough with a tosses up delivery which was completely misjudged by Powell. Windies 32/1 after 11.1 overs. Shai Hope is the new batsman in for the Windies.

10:09 IST: Huge appeal for caught behind by Rishabh Pant! Umpire unmoved. The ball was drifting down the leg by R. Ashwin to Brathwaite, Pant looked convinced that the batsman got a snick but the ultra-edge shows otherwise. Maiden over from Ashwin. Windies 31/0 after 10 overs.

10:06 IST: Boundary! Kieran Powell drives the ball between the gully and square fielder, the southpaw will pick four run from the scrambled seam length delivery from Umesh Yadav. Windies 31/0 after 9 overs.

10:00 IST: Update on Shardul Thakur: He has got a groin injury, as per the TV commentator Sanjay Manjrekar.

09:57 IST: OUT GIVEN! Ravichandran Ashwin has caught Kieran Powell plumb in front of the stumps as per the on-field umpire but the Windies have gone for a review straight away which shows that there was a big inside edge! Review retained, Powell survives. Windies 26/0 after 6 overs. Hanuma Vihari has take on the field, in place of the injured Shardul Thakur.

09:52 IST: Boundary! Kieran Powell hits the ball straight down the ground to pick up four runs. 12 runs from the Shardul-Ashwin over, Windies 24/0 after 4 overs.

09:48 IST: Not good signs early for India here! Shardul Thakur is limping after his follow through. It's not looking good for the local boy, the team doctor is on the pitch and he is walking off the ground. Ravichandran Ashwin will complete the over.

09:46 IST: Boundary! Kieran Powell plays with a soft bottom hand to collect an edge and the ball will travel all the way to the fence. Prithvi Shaw make a last minute dive but the ball wins the race. Hope he has not damaged his shoulder there.

09:44 IST: Better over from Umesh Yadav, just three from it. Windies 12 for no wicket.

09:39 IST: Single down the fine leg and Powell is off the mark. Just one run from the over, a good one from Shardul Thakur. Windies 9/0 after 2 overs.

09:35 IST: Boundary! Poor delivery from Umesh Yadav once again, full and on the pads, Brathwaite clips it in front of square on the on-side to pick up four runs. Eight runs of the over to start with! Windies 8/0 after 1 over. Shardul Thakur to bowl from the other end, he will bowl his first ball to the left-handed Kieran Powell.

09:31 IST: First ball boundary! Umesh Yadav's delivery was drifting down the leg stump, Brathwaite gets a bat on it. The Windies and Brathwaite are off the mark in a hurry!

09:30 IST: Kraigg Brathwaite takes guard in front of the stumps, Kieran Powell is on the non-strikers end. Umesh Yadav will try to make the new ball do the talking for India.

09:25 IST: The match officials and teams have walked out in the centre. Can the Windies turn this around here or are we going to see another dominating performance from the home side, the answers await!

Have a glance at the proud moment when the local boy Shardul Thakur was presented with the Test cap. A moment to savour!

Proud moment for @imShard as he receives his Test cap from @RaviShastriOfc, becomes the 294th player to represent #TeamIndia in Tests.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/2XcClLka9a — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2018

09:05 IST: Team news: Team India fast bowler Shardul Thakur has been handed the Test cap. He will make his debut at his home ground, replaces Mohammed Shami, who had played 6 Test matches on a trot.

For the Windies, Keemo Paul and Sherman Lewis have been left out. Jomel Warrican comes in.

India (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur

Windies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Devendra Bishoo, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel

09:00 IST: Windies skipper Jason Holder wins the toss, opts to bat. The average score batting first in Hyderabad in 420+ so no doubt why that decision.

The WINDIES have won the toss and elected to bat first in the 2nd Test of the Paytm Test series here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.#WindiesCricket #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/qRuI69IJu4 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 12, 2018

08:55 IST: India lead the two-match Test series 1-0. The Windies will look to salvage some pride in the Hyderabad Test.

08:50 IST: Listen again to what Team India captain Virat Kohli had to say during the pre-match press conference. We are 10 minutes away from the toss.

The youngsters coming up in the squad are supremely talented and have the experience of playing in front of big crowds, thanks to the @IPL - @imVkohli #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/DsfwgOiA4u — BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2018

08:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Day 1 of the second Test between India and West Indies.

In 2011, India dominated the West Indies 2-0 in a one-sided series before crashing to a 0-4 defeat against Australia Down Under. Similarly, in 2013 when India won both Test matches well inside three days, the next tour of South Africa didn't pan out well as they lost the series. It is just an indicator that the West Indies Test teams over the years have not been competitive enough to challenge the Indian team at home. The focus, once again, will be on Indian skipper Virat Kohli who scored 139 off 230 balls. And not to forget the 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw, who expectedly hogged the limelight with a smashing ton on debut.

However, the only area of concern for India will be vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane's form. Rahane has gone without a Test hundred for nearly 14 months (last hundred came against Sri Lanka in August 2017). Shardul Thakur continues to be the 12th man as a 2-0 series win is paramount for the home team at this point of time. Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav will also like to use this opportunity well as they are unlikely to feature in the ODI series. For the Windies, the aim will to at least put up some fight unlike the Rajkot game where they didn't even last 100 overs across both innings.