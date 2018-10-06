India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test: India Aim To Force Early Follow-On

India displayed an all-around performance on the second day of the first Test to put visitors Windies on the back foot at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. India, resuming on the overnight total of 364/4, were boosted by Virat Kohli's 24th Test ton and Rishabh Pant's patient 92 to pile up runs against the Windies. Apart from Kohli and Pant, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made the most of the opportunity as he too scored 100 not out off 132 balls, with India declaring at 649/9. The West Indies, who are without their captain Jason Holder, never looked in place as they ended Day 2 with a first innings score of 94/6, trailing India by 555 runs. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

(Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

The Windies are in all sorts of trouble, first against pacer Mohammad Shami and then the spinner, who cleaned up the middle order on day 2. The Indian bowlers will aim to quickly wrap up the Windies tail in the first session and enforce a follow-on so that they can bowl the tourists out twice by the end of Day 3. Shami, who bowled a fiery opening spell of four overs and ended the second day with two wickets, will be eyeing more wickets in the first session on the third day's play. Apart from the pace department, the lower order Windies batsmen will also have to be wary of India's spinning lethal spinning department.

Live updates between India vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 3, straight from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

09:39 IST: Tidy start from Mohammed Shami at the other end. Just 2 runs from his over. WI 106-6 after 31 overs.

09:34 IST: Four! Boundary to end the over from Kuldeep Yadav. 10 runs from it. Mohammed Shami will share the ball with Kuldeep from the other end. WI 104-6 after 30 overs.

09:32 IST: 100 comes up for Windies! Keemo Paul pushes the ball from Kuldeep Yadav towards the cover region and picks up a couple of runs. WI 100-6 after 29.3 overs.

09:32 IST: Four! Well executed shot from Keemo Paul. Kuldeep Yadav bowls full on the stumps. Paul gets down on his knees, gets on top of the ball and hits it along the ground. First runs for the Windies on Day 3. WI 98-6 after 29.2 overs.

09:30 IST: Roston Chase (27) and Keemo Paul (13) are at out in the middle to start Day 3 for the Windies. Kuldeep Yadav will start the proceedings for India.

09:13 IST: Pitch report - Cracks have opened up a lot more. At the start of Day 3, it might not cause a lot of trouble to the batsmen but as the day progresses cracks and the rough will definitely come into play says Sunil Gavaskar in his pitch report.

09:00 IST: We are 30 minutes away from the start.

Day 3 of the Rajkot Test is about to get underway!



The Windies will resume on 94/6 with Roston Chase and Keemo Paul at the crease. Can they script a fightback?



Follow #INDvWI livehttps://t.co/bOSqME405O pic.twitter.com/azQ5q2dFwZ — ICC (@ICC) October 6, 2018

08:45 IST: The Windies were 94 for six at stumps on Day 2. India will look to wrap up the the visitors early on Day 3 and take a massive lead.

08:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates of Day 3 of the first Test between India and the Windies.

Earlier, in the morning session of Day 2, Kohli and Rishabh Pant (92 off 84) had taken India to 506 for five. Kohli, who was 72 not out overnight, took time to knock off the 28 runs needed for yet another hundred while his partner Pant, who resumed at 17, went all guns blazing. A second Test hundred in his fourth Test was for the taking but Pant, attempting another six over mid-wicket, failed to pick the googly and top-edged it for a simple catch to Keemo Paul at backward point. His entertaining innings was laced with eight fours and four sixes.