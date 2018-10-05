India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Aim To Pile More Misery On Windies

India's Prithvi Shaw marked his Test debut with a brilliant century as India ended Day 1 of the opening Test against the Windies on 364/4. Prithvi Shaw (134 off 154 balls) hogged all the limelight on the opening day of the first Test as he became the youngest Indian, at 18 years and 329 days, to score a Test century on debut. Winning the toss, India opted to bat but were dealt with a huge blow as opener KL Rahul departed for a duck in the very first over of the day. However, young Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara strung together a partnership of 206 runs to ensure that India do not lose any more wicket. Pujara, who was dismissed for 86, complemented the youngster well as the visitors kept the scoreboard ticking. (LIVE SCORECARD)

After Pujara and Prithvi were dismissed, Virat Kohli (72*) and Ajinkya Rahane strung together a 105-run partnership to pile on the pressure. While Kohli struck his 20th Test fifty and looked solid in the middle, his deputy Rahane departed for 41.

Live updates between India vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 2, straight from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

09:29 IST: Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are out in the middle to start Day 2 for India. Sherman Lewis will start the proceedings for the Windies.

09:01 IST: Indian skipper Virat Kohli warming up ahead of the start.

09:00 IST: We are 30 minutes away from the start on Day 2.

08:45 IST: Youngster Prithvi Shaw stole the limelight on Day 1 with a his record knock on Test debut. On Day 2, skipper Virat Kohli (72) along with Rishabh Pant (17) will look to take India past the 500-run mark.

08:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates of Day 2 of the first Test between India and the Windies.

Kohli looked set for another hundred and was batting alongside Rishabh Pant (17 not out off 21) at the close of play. Eighty-nine overs were bowled on day one with India scoring at 4.08 runs per over. The West Indies handed a big setback even before toss with the last-minute withdrawal of captain Jason Holder, looked ordinary at best on the field. Barring pacer Shanon Gabriel (1/66), none of the bowlers troubled the Indian batsmen on a greenish surface which did not seem to do much.

The opposition attack was far from threatening but due credit must be given to Shaw, who batted like a seasoned campaigner in his first match for India. His back-foot play off the pacers was a treat to the eyes and when spinners were deployed, he was not afraid to use the long handle.