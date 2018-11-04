India vs West Indies, Live Score 1st T20I: Windies Fumble vs India As Shai Hope Departs

After registering comprehensive victories against the Windies in the Test and the One-day International (ODI) series, an upbeat India will look to continue with the winning momentum when they face the visitors in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) encounter at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. With regular skipper Virat Kohli rested for the three-match series, Rohit Sharma will lead the 15-member Indian squad. On the other hand, the Windies, boosted by the presence of T20 stars like Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and Andre Russell will look to clinch the T20I series after getting mauled in the other two formats. The reigning T20I champions will be led be led by Carlos Brathwaite in the shortest format of the game. ( Live Scorecard )

A major aspect of the T20I series will be the absence of MS Dhoni in the Indian dressing room. The veteran was not included in the team and youngster Rishabh Pant has been given an opportunity in place of the 37-year-old. The inclusion of Shreyas Iyer, and uncapped players Krunal Pandya and Shahbaz Nadeem in the team will also be an exciting aspect of the series.

Live Updates Between India vs West Indies 1st T20, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata

19:26 IST: OUT! Jasprit Bumrah strikes in his first over. Shimron Hetmyer fails to time the bounder from Bumrah. The ball gets the high end of the bat and balloons in the air. Dinesh Karthik takes a simple catch behind the stumps. WI 28-3 after 4.4 overs.

19:22 IST: Maiden! Terrific over from Khaleel Ahmed comes to an end. Great stuff from the left-arm pacer. Change in bowling from India. Jasprit Bumrah will now bowl from the other end. WI 22-2 after 4 overs.

19:16 IST: OUT! Another blow to the Windies. This time in form of a run-out. Dangerous looking Shai Hope walks back after scoring 14 runs. Horrible mix-up between the two batsmen. Shimron Hetmyer calls initially but then returns after hesitation from Hope. Manish Pandey dislodges the bails at the striker's end with ease. WI 22-2 after 3.1 overs.

19:12 IST: OUT! Umesh Yadav strike for India! Late movement from Umesh and Denesh Ramdin goes after the wide ball outside off. Outside edge and Dinesh Karthik takes a simple catch behind the stumps. WI 16-1 after 2.1 overs.

19:11 IST: FOUR! Boundary to end the first over from Khaleel Ahmed. The left-arm pacer drifts onto the pads and Shai Hope flicks the ball fine to collects four runs. WI 16-0 after 2 overs.

19:05 IST: Eight runs from Umesh Yadav's first over. Two good-looking boundaries from Shai Hope. Debutant Khaleel Ahmed will share the ball with Umesh from the other end. WI 8-0 after 1 over.

19:01 IST: FOUR! And Windies are off the mark. Not a great start for Krunal Pandya on his debut. Over-pitched delivery from Umesh Yadav and Shai Hope pushes the ball through extra covers. Krunal went after the ball but miss-fields at the boundary-line and the ball crosses the fence.. WI 4-0 after 0.3 overs.

19:00 IST: Shai Hope and Denesh Ramdin are out in the middle to start for the Windies. Umesh Yadav will start the proceedings for India. Here we go!

18:58 IST: Here's what Hardik Pandya has to say to his brother, who's making debut for India today.

— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 4, 2018

18:55 IST: Both teams along with the match officials are at the centre for the national anthems. We are just minutes away from the start!

18:35 IST: Playing XI for both the teams!

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav.

Windies: Rovman Powell, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Denesh Ramdin, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas.

18:30 IST: Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to field against the Windies in the first T20I in Kolkata.

— BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2018

18:20 IST: Krunal Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed will make their T20I debut in the first match against the Windies.

— BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2018

18:15 IST: Team news - The Windies have three debutants in their playing XI. Fabian Allen, Oshane Thomas and Khary Pierre will feature in the first T20I.

18:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the 1st T20I between India and Windies from Kolkata.

As far as the three-match T20I series is concerned, it will not be an easy task for the Rohit Sharma-led team. The Windies have particularly been good in the shortest format and will look to regain some pride in the final leg of the tour. India's last win against the West Indies came way back on March 23, 2014, in the World T20 in Bangladesh. The stats also favor the current World T20 holders who have a 5-2 record from eight exchanges from 2009-17.