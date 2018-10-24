 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs Windies: "The Insanity Continues" - Cricketing World Lauds Virat Kohli's 10,000 ODI Runs

Updated: 24 October 2018 18:52 IST

Virat Kohli, during his unbeaten 157-run knock, became the fastest cricketer to score 10,000 ODI runs.

India vs Windies: "The Insanity Continues" - Cricketing World Lauds Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 157 runs. © PTI

Virat Kohli produced one of the finest performances during the second One-day International (ODI) against the Windies that the game of cricket has witnessed. Virat Kohli not only scored runs at will but also sent the Windies bowlers on a leather hunt at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The Indian captain, during his unbeaten 157-run knock, became the fastest cricketer to score 10,000 ODI runs. Following his immaculate performance with the bat against the Windies, veterans from the cricketing world took to Twitter to lavish praise on the 29-year-old batsman.

Apart from the Indian cricket board and cricketers, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez too were in awe of the Indian captain.

In a video uploaded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Kohli can be seen celebrating his 37th ODI hundred in style.

Kohli hit 13 boundaries and four sixes to power his team to a competitive 321/6 in 50 overs.

The No 1 ODI ranked batsman achieved quite a few milestones in the second ODI of the five-match series against the Windies.

Virat Kohli is also the second youngest (29y 353d) to the 10,000 ODI-run milestone after Tendulkar (27y 341d). Kohli became the fastest to 4,00 ODI runs in India. By virtue of his 37th century, he also registered the record of most number of centuries against the Windies. He also took over Sachin Tendulkar's aggregate of 1,573 to become India's highest run-getter in ODIs against the Windies.

Now, he also holds the record of scoring 1,000 ODI runs in a calendar year in fewest innings (11) bettering his own record of 2012 (15 innings).

Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Virat Kohli India vs West Indies 2018 India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 157 runs
  • Virat Kohli became the fastest cricketer to score 10,000 ODI runs
  • Virat Kohli is the second youngest (29y 353d) to score 10,000 ODI runs
