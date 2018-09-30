 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

Watch: Ajinkya Rahane Gears Up For India vs Windies Test With "Nice" Batting Session

Updated: 30 September 2018 17:45 IST

Ajinkya Rahane has nine centuries and 14 half-centuries to his name in Test cricket.

Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday posted a video of him sweating it out. © Instagram

India's middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday posted a video of him sweating it out in a batting practice session at the nets in anticipation of the two-match Test series against the Windies at home. The Indian Test cricket team vice-captain, Rahane, who averages 40.90 in the longest format of the game, was seen playing some drives during the nets session. Rahane took to Instagram and posted video of the practice session. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Getting ready for the upcoming series with a nice batting session in the nets.

A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane) on

Ajinkya Rahane had a mixed performance for India against England in the away Test series. He scored two half-centuries with a high score of 81 runs in the five-match series, which India lost 1-4.

Following the England tour, Rahane notched up the scores of an unbeaten 79, a brilliant 148 and 3 for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Ajinkya Rahane has played 50 Tests for India since March 22, 2013 when he made his debut against Australia in Delhi. He has gone on to score 3,150 runs in the longest format of the game with the highest being 188 against New Zealand in Indore.

Rahane has also nine centuries and 14 half-centuries to his name in Test cricket. India will host the Windies in the first of two-match Tests at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

The two teams will then play five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team India vs West Indies 2018 Ajinkya Rahane Cricket
