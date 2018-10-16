Windies Coach Stuart Law Suspended For Two ODIs Against India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday suspended Windies coach Stuart Law for two One-day Internationals (ODIs) against India following a breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for which he received a 100 per cent fine and three demerit points. The decision was taken by on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Ian Gould, third umpire Nigel Llong and fourth official Nitin Menon.

According to the ICC, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when Stuart Law, following the dismissal of Kieran Powell, went to the TV umpire's room and made inappropriate comments. He then walked to the fourth umpire's area and, in the presence of the players, again directed inappropriate comments at the fourth official.

Law on Monday admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad.

The incident led to the 49-year-old Law accumulating four demerit points within a period of 24 months.

"During Sunday's play in the Hyderabad Test, Law was found guilty of breaching Level 2 Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an International Match or any Player, Player Support Personnel, Match Official or team participating in any International Match, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made," ICC said in a statement.

"As Law had received a 25 per cent fine and one demerit point during the final day's play in the Dominica Test against Pakistan in May 2017, with the addition of these three demerit points, he has reached the threshold of four demerit points, which, pursuant to article 7.6 of the Code, have now been converted into two suspension points," the statement added.

The Windies will thus be without the services of Law in the ODIs against India on October 21 and 24.