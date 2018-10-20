 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies: We Are Expecting A Tough Challenge From India, Says Jason Holder

Updated: 20 October 2018 21:43 IST

India are probably the best one-day side in the world, said Jason Holder.

India vs West Indies: We Are Expecting A Tough Challenge From India, Says Jason Holder
Jason Holder said the Windies are wary of a strong Indian side. © AFP

Ahead of the first One-Day International against India, Windies skipper Jason Holder on Saturday said his team is expecting a tough challenge as India are the best one-day side. "It won't be easy with India playing some very good cricket at the moment. They probably are the best one-day side in the world. We expect a tough challenge from them," Holder said at the pre-match press conference. Holder said his team is failing to get consistent scores in excess of 300 but this time around the team will surely try to hit that mark.

"We have not really been able to get consistent scores in excess of 300 which is pretty much a par score and a benchmark in ODI cricket of late. We have spoken about this in our dressing room. We need to be hitting the 300-mark more often than not and be consistently doing it," he said.

Commenting on the current state of West Indies cricket, the skipper said: "Obviously there have been few issues off the field, many of which are beyond my control. At the end of the day, I was picked to represent West Indies, the same for the likes of other players who are selected."

The Windies recently slipped to ninth in world ICC rankings. They lost 1-2 to Bangladesh in their last assignment. Also, they played qualifiers to qualify for the World Cup 2019, finishing runners-up to Afghanistan.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Jason Holder India vs West Indies 2018 India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India are probably the best one-day side in the world, said Jason Holder
  • Jason Holder said the Windies are wary of a strong Indian side
  • The first ODI between India and West Indies will be played on October 21
Related Articles
Jason Holder Looks To Glenn McGrath And James Anderson For Inspiration
Jason Holder Looks To Glenn McGrath And James Anderson For Inspiration
Watch: Virat Kohli Gesticulates Animatedly To Rouse Hyderabad Crowd During India vs West Indies 2nd Test
Watch: Virat Kohli Gesticulates Animatedly To Rouse Hyderabad Crowd During India vs West Indies 2nd Test
India vs West Indies: Jason Holder Achieves Wonder Milestone During Second Test vs India
India vs West Indies: Jason Holder Achieves Wonder Milestone During Second Test vs India
India vs West Indies Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2: Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane Put India In Command vs Windies On Day 2
India vs West Indies Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2: Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane Put India In Command vs Windies On Day 2
India Spin Test Ideal For Bangladesh Tour, Says Windies Coach
India Spin Test Ideal For Bangladesh Tour, Says Windies Coach
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.