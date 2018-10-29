 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

Virat Kohli's Direct Hit Lights Up Brabourne Stadium. Watch Video

Updated: 29 October 2018 19:22 IST

The Windies were decimated while facing a massive Indian target.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli ended Kieran Powell's stay in the middle with a direct hit. © AFP

Although Virat Kohli could not perform with the bat in the fourth One-day International (ODI) against the Windies, he lit up the Brabourne Stadium with an incredible run out. The incident happened in the sixth over when Marlon Samuels guided the ball towards extra-cover but lack of communication with teammate Kieran Powell gave Kohli enough time to gather the ball and hit the stumps with an under-arm flick. At this time, the visitors were reeling at 20/3 in 5.2 overs. This was Windies' second run-out in a span of five balls.

Fans took to Twitter and applauded Virat Kohli for his wonderful effort.

In chase of a gigantic 378, the Windies could not get off to a good start as they lost three wickets within the first six overs.

Bhuvneshwar dismissed Chandrapaul Hemraj for 14, and a brilliant Kuldeep Yadav throw saw Shai Hope taking the long walk back for a duck.

Earlier, Kohli who had become the first Indian batsman to score three consecutive hundreds in ODIs in the third match of the five-match series was dismissed by Kemar Roach for 16 runs off 17 balls. During his stay in the middle, the Indian captain could only manage to hit two boundaries.

On the match front, Rohit Sharma (162) and Ambati Rayudu (100) tons propelled India to 377/5 in 50 overs.

During his stay in the middle, Rohit surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of 195 sixes in the second ODI against the Windies. With 197 maximums, he is now placed seventh in the list of most sixes hit by a player in a career.

Rohit Sharma also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly in terms of fewest innings taken to reach 21 ODI centuries. Rohit took 186 innings, while Tendulkar reached his 21st ODI century in 200 innings. Former India captain Ganguly did it in 217 innings.

Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Virat Kohli India vs West Indies 2018 India vs West Indies, 4th ODI Cricket
Highlights
  • Fans took to Twitter and applauded Virat Kohli for his wonderful effort
  • Virat Kohli hit the stumps with an under-arm flick
  • Virat Kohli scored 16 off 17 balls in the 4th ODI vs the Windies
