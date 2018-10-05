Virat Kohli Scores Over 1000 Test Runs For 3rd Straight Year, Only Indian To Achieve This Feat

India captain Virat Kohli on Friday achieved a significant milestone on the Day 2 of the first Test match against the Windies at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium (SCA) in Rajkot. Virat Kohli became the only Indian cricketer to score more than 1000 runs in Test cricket for the third consecutive year. The 29-year-old Kohli (139), who also notched up his 24th Test ton in the match, took nine matches and 17 innings to cross the 1000-run mark in 2018. He has scored with an impressive average of a little over 59 in this calendar year with the highest score of 153.

Virat Kohli is also the only batsman so far to score over 1000 runs in this calendar year. England Test captain Joe Root is second in the list with 719 runs from 10 matches while South African Aiden Markram is third with 660 runs from nine matches.

The Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) took note of Kohli's achievement and tweeted, "He becomes the only Indian player to score 1,000+ Test runs in three consecutive calendar years #KingKohli."

Kohli also became the second quickest batsman to reach 24 Test centuries after Australian great Donald Bradman.

The Indian skipper also surpassed Australia's Steve Smith to top the list of centurions among active players. Smith, who is serving a one-year ball tampering ban, has 23 tons in 64 Tests.

Kohli reached his 24th century in his 123rd innings, while Australia's Bradman took just 66 knocks to achieve the same feat.