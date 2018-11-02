 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

Watch: Virat Kohli Returns To His "Favourite Lifts", Says Craves To Get Fitter

Updated: 02 November 2018 16:52 IST

Virat Kohli was adjudged the man of the series in the ODI series against the Windies.

Kohli played a pivotal role to help the hosts clinch the ODI series against the Windies. © Instagram

Team India skipper Virat Kohli played a pivotal role to help the hosts clinch the One-day International (ODI) series against the Windies 3-1. The 29-year-old Virat Kohli scored three back-to-back centuries and also went to be adjudged the man of the series. The highlight of the series came when the record-shattering Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to score 10,000 ODI runs surpassing Sachin Tendulkar. But soon after the series was over, Virat Kohli returned to his fitness routine, pulling off his favourite lifts -- the snatch. 

Kohli took to Instagram on Friday to post the video of his workout and said that he craves to grow fitter and stronger.

Kohli had claimed his seventh Man of the Series award in ODIs to equal the record held by former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh.

He had scored 453 runs in five matches and finished as the highest run scorer in the ODI series.

Kohli, has however been rested for the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against the Windies, starting on November 4 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Top-order batsman Rohit Sharma will lead the hosts in the shortest format in absence of the regular skipper.

Kohli will return to lead the side for the gruelling away tour to Australia, starting on November 21 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Kohli averages a brilliant 59.83 in the 50-over format. He has scored 38 centuries and 48 half-centuries, amassing 10,232 runs in 216 matches. He also holds the highest score of 183 runs, which he notched up against Pakistan in 2012.

Highlights
  • Virat Kohli was adjudged the man of the series in the ODI series
  • Virat Kohli played a pivotal role to help the hosts clinch the ODI series
  • Kohli returned to his fitness routine, pulling off his favourite lifts
