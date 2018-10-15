 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies: If We Could Bat Better, We Could Win Overseas, Says Virat Kohli

Updated: 15 October 2018 09:12 IST

Virat Kohli wants batsmen to improve so that India's record at overseas tours could be bettered.

India vs West Indies: If We Could Bat Better, We Could Win Overseas, Says Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli was satisfied at his bowling's performance against the Windies © AFP

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli feels his team needs to improve their batting skills in order to better their overseas record. India thumped the Windies by 10 wickets on Sunday to clinch the two-match series in three days. Speaking after the match, Virat Kohli said, "Bowling was never the question overseas and I have always maintained that if we could bat better we could win overseas." Virat Kohli maintained that India's bowling has been up to the mark adding that his team has learnt from the last series. "I am pleased to see these guys taking twenty wickets. I am sure we've learnt from the last series, we applied ourselves better in India with the bat much better and we'd like to take that ahead as well", he added.

India had a forgettable tour against England especially in the longer format of the game. After winning the T20I series 2-1, they lost both the ODI (1-2) and Test series (1-4). Barring the Trent Bridge game, which India won by 203 runs, the hosts put in a superlative performance in the remaining matches to comfortably outclass the visitors.

If it wasn't for Kohli, who finished as the Test series highest run scorer with 593 runs, no other Indian batsman could breach the 300-run mark. Evidently, India's batting let them down in the Test series while their bowlers continued to shine. Indian pacer Ishant Sharma finished as the series' second highest wicket-taker with 18 scalps to his name.

India's record at home has been admirable as no team has been able to stop their juggernaut in recent years. However, it is their overseas form, especially with the bat, that requires some fine tuning.

