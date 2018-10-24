 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record, Fastest To Score 10,000 ODI Runs

Updated: 24 October 2018 17:07 IST

Virat Kohli is the fifth India batsman and 13th overall to score 10,000 runs in the 50-over format.

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar
On Wednesday, Virat Kohli also completed 4,000 runs in ODIs at home. © Twitter

Team India skipper Virat Kohli, who has been on a record-shattering spree, became the fastest batsman in the world to score 10,000 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). When he walked out to bat in the second ODI of the five-match series against the Windies on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam, Kohli was 81 runs short of the commendable feat. Kohli, playing his 213th ODI, took a single off spinner Ashley Nurse to join the elite list. He also brought up his 37th ODI century.

The 29-year-old achieved the feat in 205 innings, surpassing batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, who did it in 259 in 2001. 

Virat Kohli is now the fifth India batsman and 13th overall to score 10,000 runs in the 50-over format. 

Virat Kohli is also the second youngest (29y 353d) to the milestone after Tendulkar (27y 341d).

Virat Kohli also has the distinction of having scored 1000 runs this year in ODIs in just 11 matches at an average of 143.43 runs. England's Jonny Bairstow has taken more than double the number of matches to top the list with 1,025 runs at an average of 46.59.

Now, he also holds the record of scoring 1,000 ODI runs in a calendar year in fewest innings (11) bettering his own record of 2012 (15 innings).

On Wednesday, Kohli completed 4,000 runs in ODIs at home. He became the fastest to do so as he took just 78 innings as compared to Tendulkar's 92. 

He also took over Tendulkar's aggregate of 1,573 to become India's highest run-getter in ODIs against the Windies. 

