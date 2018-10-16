India vs West Indies: Sunil Gavaskar Feels Umesh Yadav Deserves To Play In Australia

India beat the West Indies in the second Test in Hyderabad to clinch the two-match Test series. And apart from Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, the credit for the 2-0 whitewash also goes to fast bowler Umesh Yadav, who picked a ten-wicket haul in Hyderabad with the man of the match award. The man of the series award was given to Prithvi Shaw, who became the youngest Indian to score a debut Test century in Rajkot. Yadav's performance with the ball has left Sunil Gavaskar immensely impressed.



"Umesh has been in and around the team for such a long time, he's travelled to England without playing a Test match. And the way he's bowled, those late in-swinging deliveries, the reverse swing, he's put up a case for being picked for the Test matches in Australia," Gavaskar was quoted as saying in an interview with India Today.



Virat Kohli and team are now limbering up for the five-match ODI series against the Windies, which starts October 21 and ends November 1. Then, both the teams go on to play a three-match T20I series, which is also expected to be a lop-sided affair.



The real test for India starts November 21, when they tour Australia for three T20Is, four Test matches and three ODIs.