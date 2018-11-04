India vs West Indies: Shai Hope And Shimron Hetmyer's Run Out Leaves Everyone In Splits

India are hosting the Windies for the first game of the three-match T20I series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field and the decision paid dividends with the Windies being restricted to 109/8. The Indian bowling department ran through the Windies batting order as the tourists kept losing wickets at regular intervals. However, one moment from the match that caught everybody's attention was the comical run-out involving Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope in the fourth over. As Shai Hope flicked a Khaleel Ahmed delivery towards mid-wicket and called for a run, non-striker Hetmyer hesitated soon after responding to Hope, eventually scooting back towards his end.

Hope, who had his eyes on the ball, failed to see his partner backtrack and lack of communication saw both the batsmen at the non-striker's end.

Watch the video here.

Following the run-out, fans took to Twitter to troll both the batsmen.

In the first innings of the match, Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers as he ended with figures of 3/13 in his allotted four-over quota. Krunal Pandya, the debutant, finished the match with figures of 1/15.

For the Windies, Fabian Allen top-scored with 27 off 20 balls. The next best was Keemo Paul, who remained unbeaten on 15 off 13 balls.

Last month, Pakistan's Azhar Ali was involved in one of the weirdest run-outs world cricket has seen.

Azhar Ali edged a Peter Siddle-delivery towards the third-man region. Azhar Ali and his partner, Asad Shafiq, were chatting in the middle of the pitch, without realising that the ball hadn't reached the boundary.

Mitchell Starc was smart enough to throw the ball to wicketkeeper Tim Paine, who quickly whipped off the bails, much to the shock of Azhar Ali.