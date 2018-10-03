 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies: "Selection Not My Job", Says Virat Kohli On Karun Nair's Omission

Updated: 03 October 2018 19:16 IST

Karun Nair was left out of the Indian test team for the series against the West Indies.

India vs West Indies: "Selection Not My Job", Says Virat Kohli On Karun Nair
Karun Nair is only second Indian to score a Test triple-century. (File picture) © AFP

Indian batsman Karun Nair's exclusion from the home Tests against the Windies has sparked a debate over team selection. Commenting on the debate, India captain Virat Kohli said that the selection process is not his job. "Selection is not my job. As a team, we are doing what we are supposed to. Everyone should be aware of their respective jobs," Kohli said. Nair, only the second Indian to score a Test triple-century, was picked in the original squad for the England series but did not make it to the playing XI for the entire series.

"Selectors have already spoken about it and it is not my place to say. There are selectors doing their job," Kohli further added.

"You can conveniently merge everything and make it a circle where everyone is doing their job and not focusing on what people are saying on the outside," the Indian captain remarked.

Earlier, chief selector MSK Prasad had said that Nair was spoken to at length over his omission.

"I personally spoke to Karun soon after the selection of the Test team against the West Indies and also told the ways to make a comeback. The selection committee is very very clear with regard to the communication process," Nair had said.

Nair last featured in a Test match for India against Australia in March 2017.

However, Prasad said that the only way forward for Nair is to keep playing domestic and India A matches and get runs under his belt.

Meanwhile, Kohli in the pre-match conference said that youngsters would be given plenty of opportunities in Tests to showcase their talent confidently.

(With agency inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Virat Kohli Karun Nair India vs West Indies 2018 Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Karun Nair was left out of the Indian test team for the Windies Test
  • It is not my place to say: Virat Kohli on Karun Nair's omission
  • Karun Nair is only second Indian to score a Test triple-century
Related Articles
Prithvi Shaw Says Virat Kohli Is A Funny Guy Off The Field
Prithvi Shaw Says Virat Kohli Is A Funny Guy Off The Field
India vs West Indies, 1st Test Preview: Team India Seeks Course Correction At Home
India vs West Indies, 1st Test Preview: Team India Seeks Course Correction At Home
Virat Kohli Says He Needed The Break Because Of Back
Virat Kohli Says He Needed The Break Because Of Back
India vs West Indies, 1st Test, Rajkot: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs West Indies, 1st Test, Rajkot: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
With Virat Kohli, India A Force In 2019 ICC World Cup, Says Waqar Younis
With Virat Kohli, India A Force In 2019 ICC World Cup, Says Waqar Younis
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.