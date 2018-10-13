 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies: Sanjay Bangar Bats For KL Rahul After Poor Run Of Form In Tests

Updated: 13 October 2018 21:46 IST

KL Rahul scored a duck in the first Test against the Windies and in the second Test, he was dismissed for 4 off 25 balls in the first innings.

KL Rahul scored 4 in India's first innings during the second Test against the Windies. © AFP

Indian batsman KL Rahul's prolonged bad patch in Test has been the talking point among fans on Twitter but batting coach Sanjay Bangar has come out in defence of the opener and said that he has been a consistent player. KL Rahul scored a duck in the first Test against the Windies and in the second Test, he was dismissed for 4 off 25 balls. Speaking about KL Rahul's performance, Bangar said, "There are various voices (at this point of time) and then you start doubting your own methods. For us, he has been a very consistent player. So when such a patch comes, it is very important for the team and also from my point of view, that his mind is not clouded quite a lot."

Bangar said that Rahul may need a change in approach to his batting to return to form in Tests.

"That can happen pretty soon a lot at this level when you start to doubt your abilities and methods. So I have to convince him that "yes your methods have been correct. Maybe he can get away from his approach or batting plan a bit," Bangar said at the post-match conference.

But Bangar refused to acknowledge that Rahul has a technical problem even though he has been either bowled or has been dismissed leg before wicket on most occasions.

"Don't think there is too much of a technical fault. But maybe, when gets past that initial phase, he expects the ball to be pitched on stump line. We have been speaking a lot on that," Bangar said.

The coach also couldn't provide a solid explanation when asked if Rahul fails in Adelaide too (India's next Test) they may have to bring an under-prepared reserve opener (Mayank Agarwal).

"Well, you need to look at where the player is and you need to keep an eye on the future. Whatever runs he (Rahul) scored for the Indian team, his contributions have come overseas and his contributions even in India has come in tougher times," Bangar said.

"You remember the series against Australia (2017), which probably was the most hard-fought series in the domestic calendar in the last couple of years. He was very consistent (six fifties) so for a player of that quality you sort of and where he is at this moment, he has got a long career ahead of him," Bangar further added.

Just like bowling coach Bharath Arun, Bangar also echoed that Rahul is a long-term investment. "He is somebody who is part of all other formats as well, so I think that from a team management point of view we will back players who are capable of winning matches and who are impact players for us and who can change the course of a match," Bangar remarked.

(With PTI Inputs)

Highlights
  • KL Rahul scored a duck in the first Test against the Windies
  • KL Rahul has been a very consistent player, said Sanjay Bangar
  • KL Rahul scored 4 in India's 1st innings during the 2nd Test vs Windies
