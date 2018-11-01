During the fourth One-day International between India and West Indies in Mumbai, opener Rohit Sharma gave his fans a subtle lesson in patriotism by reminding them to cheer for India and not himself. While Rohit Sharma was fielding at the boundary , fans cheered him on by chanting "Rohit Rohit". But he signalled at his jersey, suggesting they should chant "India, India" instead. The video, which highlights the moment in Mumbai, is now doing the rounds on social media after being shared by a Twitter user.

FEEL PROUD TO BE FAN OF RO-HITMAN SHARMA.

RESPECT @ImRo45. pic.twitter.com/gbVFrvhGiy — TEAM RO-HITMAN SHARMA (@HitmanPlanet__) October 30, 2018

Rohit is enjoying a great run of form in the ongoing series, which ends November 1 with the fifth ODI in Thiruvananthapuram. After this, he will lead Team India in the T20Is against the Windies, which start November 4. Rohit notched up his 20th ODI century at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati and his 21st at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Among other achievements in the series, Indian captain Virat Kohli became the first Indian batsman to score three consecutive ODI centuries. After leading 2-1 in the series, India are expected to win their eight ODI series on the trot.

In the fourth ODI, India steamrolled the Windies by a 224-run margin after registering 377/5 on the scoreboard in the first innings.

The fifth ODI will start on Thursday at 1.30 PM.