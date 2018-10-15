 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

Rishabh Pant Surpasses MS Dhoni In This Batting Record

Updated: 15 October 2018 15:28 IST

Rishabh Pant had made his debut at Nottingham during the tour of England.

Rishabh Pant had made his debut at Nottingham in 2018. © AFP

MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket in the year 2014 with the experience of 90 matches under his belt. The 37-year-old will go down as one of the most prolific wicket-keeper batsmen to have served the longest format of the game. However, rising young keeper Rishabh Pant has surpassed the runs scored by MS Dhoni after first five Test matches. The 21-year-old Pant has scored 346 runs at an average 43.25 from his first five Tests while MS Dhoni had scored 297 runs in identical number of matches.

Rishabh Pant had made his debut at Nottingham during the tour of England earlier in 2018. He notched up his highest score of 114 runs against the English side at the Oval on September 7th.

Pant continued his fine form in the home Test series against the Windies scoring an identical 92 runs in both the matches.

Former India skipper Dhoni, on the other hand, had the highest score of an unbeaten 51 after his first five Test matches, which he scored against Sri Lanka in 2005.

Dhoni had amassed a total of 4,876 in Tests with the highest score of 224. He had made his debut against Sri Lanka in 2005.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli had praised Pant for his prolific form in the Test series against the Windies, which the home side won 2-0.

"Rishabh batted well with him and it is something we want to see a lot more of when the team is in trouble," Kohli said.

Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team India vs West Indies 2018 Rishabh Pant Cricket
Highlights
  • Rishabh Pant had made his debut at Nottingham
  • MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket in the year 2014
  • Dhoni had amassed a total of 4,876 in Tests
