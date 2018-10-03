 
Prithvi Shaw Says Virat Kohli Is A Funny Guy Off The Field

Updated: 03 October 2018 19:39 IST

The 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw broke into the final 12-member Team India list for the first Test against the Windies.

Prithvi Shaw Says Virat Kohli Is A Funny Guy Off The Field
Virat Kohli is known for his tough and flamboyant approach on the field. © AFP

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is known for his tough and flamboyant approach on the field. However, 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw, who broke into the final 12-member Team India list for the first Test against the Windies, told BCCI.tv that Virat Kohli is just the opposite off the field. He also said that Virat Kohli tried to make him comfortable by cracking jokes and trying to speak Marathi.

"I think he's (Virat Kohli) really a funny guy off the field. Obviously, we know on the field he is really tough but off the field he is a nice guy, he is a funny guy," Prithvi Shaw said.

"I just spoke to him, he just had some jokes and just tried to speak Marathi, which is really funny," he added.

Shaw also confessed that he was initially a bit nervous on meeting the senior team players, but Team India coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Kohli comforted him by saying there is nothing like senior or junior here.

"I'm feeling very good, a bit nervous but when I came to the dressing room everyone like...like over here there is no senior or junior Virat bhai and Ravi sir told me and it felt really nice, I was really comfortable," Shaw said.

The top-order batsman, Shaw has scored 1418 in 14 matches for Mumbai averaging a magnificent 56.72. He holds a highest score of 188 runs.

Shaw had also led the India U-19 team to World Cup victory, earlier this year.

India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Virat Kohli Prithvi Shaw India vs West Indies 2018 Cricket
