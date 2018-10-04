Prithvi Shaw Applauded By Cricket Fraternity For His Record Knock On Test Debut

Prithvi Shaw, 18, took the cricketing world by storm on Thursday as he notched a century on debut for India against the Windies in the first of two-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium in Rajkot. After India won the toss and opted to bat, Prithvi Shaw (134) played a well-composed innings on top of the order to put the home side in the driving seat. In doing so, Prithvi Shaw also became the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut. He achieved the feat at the age of 18 years and 329 days. He was also involved in a 206-run second wicket stand with one-down batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (86).

Soon after the teenager got to his century, the cricket fraternity took to Twitter and hailed his debut performance.

"Lovely to see such an attacking knock in your first innings, @prithvishaw! Continue batting fearlessly. #INDvWI," batting great Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

"Shaw what a show @PrithviShaw," Indian opener Rohit Sharma tweeted.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif termed him a classy player.

Prithvi Shaw, courtesy of his century, also became the second-youngest Indian batsman to score a Test century after Tendulkar.

The right-handed opener also became the seventh youngest Test centurion at the age of 18 years and 329 days. The youngest was Mohammad Ashraful for Bangladesh. He had achieved this feat at the age of 17 years and 65 days.