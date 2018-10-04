 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies: Pitch Invaders Take Selfie With Virat Kohli On Day 1

Updated: 04 October 2018 19:40 IST

Fans ran onto the ground to take selfies with Virat Kohli as he walked out to bat.

India vs West Indies: Pitch Invaders Take Selfie With Virat Kohli On Day 1
Virat Kohli is an admired cricketer all around the world. © AFP

Virat Kohli is an admired cricketer all around the world and gathers fans in big numbers for himself wherever he goes. On Thursday, Virat Kohli was surrounded by two pitch invaders during the Day 1 of the first Test against the Windies at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The pitch invaders were captured taking selfie with Virat Kohli, when he walked out to bat. The fans were later escorted out of the field by the security personnel. At stumps, Kohli remained unbeaten on 72 runs from 134 balls. His knock was laced with four boundaries and no hits over the fence.

2lv2t6vg

Photo Credit: AFP

 

At stumps on Day 1, India held the upper hand, posting 364 runs at the loss of four wickets. Virat Kohli will resume the proceedings on Day 2 alongside wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who is unbeaten on 17 runs. Earlier in the day, Prithvi Shaw, 18, took the cricketing world by storm as he notched a century on debut.

lk3pt8pg

Photo Credit: AFP

After India won the toss and opted to bat, Prithvi Shaw (134) played a well-composed innings on top of the order to put the home side in the driving seat.

In doing so, Prithvi Shaw also became the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut. He achieved the feat at the age of 18 years and 329 days.

qkrmo2jo

Photo Credit: AFP

Shaw was also involved in a 206-run second wicket stand with one-down batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (86). For the Windies, Shannon Gabriel, Sherman Lewis, Devendra Bishoo and Roston Chase scalped a wicket each on the opening day.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Virat Kohli India vs West Indies 2018 Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Fans ran onto the ground to take selfies with Virat Kohli
  • Virat Kohli is an admired cricketer all around the world
  • India posted 364 runs at the loss four wickets on Day 1
Related Articles
India vs West Indies Highlights, 1st Test Day 1: Prithvi Shaw
India vs West Indies Highlights, 1st Test Day 1: Prithvi Shaw's Historic Ton, Cheteshwar Pujara And Virat Kohli Put India On Top On Day 1
India vs West Indies: "Selection Not My Job", Says Virat Kohli On Karun Nair
India vs West Indies: "Selection Not My Job", Says Virat Kohli On Karun Nair's Omission
Prithvi Shaw Says Virat Kohli Is A Funny Guy Off The Field
Prithvi Shaw Says Virat Kohli Is A Funny Guy Off The Field
India vs West Indies, 1st Test Preview: Team India Seeks Course Correction At Home
India vs West Indies, 1st Test Preview: Team India Seeks Course Correction At Home
Virat Kohli Says He Needed The Break Because Of Back
Virat Kohli Says He Needed The Break Because Of Back
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.