India vs West Indies: No Uncertainty Over India vs West Indies First T20, Says Sourav Ganguly

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said that there is no uncertainty over India vs Windies first Twenty20 International at the Eden Gardens on November 4. "The match is on. Tickets have already gone for printing and now nothing can be done. It will stay as it is," Ganguly said. As per the new BCCI constitution, 90 per cent tickets of the total capacity of the stadium should be put on sale with the remaining 10 per cent being available for complimentary purposes.

Around 30,000 tickets from Eden's capacity of 67,000 are distributed as complimentary passes. The beneficiaries include government agencies like Kolkata Police, the Corporation and Fire brigade.

Earlier in the day, the BCCI announced that the second ODI of the West Indies tour, which was earlier slated to be held at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium, will be played at Vizag's Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

"The second Paytm ODI to be played between India and Windies will now be held at Visakhapatnam's Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium," the BCCI stated in a press release.

The ODI, scheduled for October 24, was recently caught in the crossfire of an ongoing tussle between the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) and the BCCI over the allocation of free tickets.

The Windies and India will play five one-day internationals in the series, with the first ODI being played in Guwahati. Before that, India and West Indies will face each other in a two-match Test series, starting October 4 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

