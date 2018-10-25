 
Mumbai Police's Tweet On Virat Kohli Record Goes Viral

Updated: 25 October 2018 14:50 IST

Following Virat Kohli's heroics with the bat, Mumbai Police came up with a novel way of congratulating the Indian captain.

Mumbai Police
Virat Kohli broke multiple records en route his 37th ODI century. © AFP

Virat Kohli was on a record-breaking spree on Wednesday with the Windies bowlers coming under attack. Kohli shattered Sachin Tendulkar's record to become the fastest batsman to score 10,000 runs in ODIs. He also went on to score his 37th ODI century. Following his heroics with the bat, Mumbai Police came up with a novel way of congratulating the Indian captain. "No over-speeding challan here, just accolades & best wishes for more @imVkohli ! Many congratulations on your amazing feat!," read a tweet posted on Mumbai Police's official Twitter handle.

The tweet quickly went viral and garnered more than 300 retweets and nearly 2,000 likes.

Fans also came in their numbers to comment on the tweet.

Kohli broke the record of compatriot and batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who had reached the 10,000-run milestone in 259 innings. The Indian captain took only 205, becoming the 13th cricketer to reach 10,000 runs.

The 29-year-old Kohli, who hit 13 boundaries and four sixes, bettered Tendulkar's record by an incredible 54 innings, and then went past 1,000 runs in the calendar year in only 11 innings, which is also the fastest.

However, despite Kohli's record-breaking performance, things didn't go all India's way with Shai Hope playing out of his skin to earn the Windies a spectacular tie.

With the Windies chasing 322 to win, Hope scored an unbeaten 123 off 134 balls to sour Virat Kohli's momentous day. The visitors needed five off the last ball of the match, bowled by Umesh Yadav.

Hope managed to get some bat on Umesh's wide yorker and the ball ran away to the boundary as the second ODI ended in a tie at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Highlights
  • Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to reach 10,000 ODI runs
  • Mumbai Police congratulated Virat Kohli for his performance
  • Mumbai Police's tweet quickly went viral
