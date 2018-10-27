MS Dhoni Fails To Perform In 3rd ODI, Twitter Erupts In Disappointment

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni piled misery on his fans after he departed for a paltry 7 runs against the Windies in the third One-Day International (ODI) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday. MS Dhoni's poor show with the bat comes a day after he was left out of the India squad for the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against the Windies and Australia. Soon after MS Dhoni was sent back to the dressing room by Jason Holder, the Indian cricket team fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment and asked the veteran cricketer to retire.

"Sad to see msd not able to deliver..always feels when we walks back sad..but I think it's time to move on..everyone will go one day even Kohli..so I feel thala should retire now..so that we can give him a grand farewell like," one of the fans said.

India' middle order in complete disarray before the #WC19. #Kohli cannot salvage every game for us. #Dhoni should retire he's getting to a stage where he needs to be shown the door for the betterment of the team. @BCCI #kingkohli #Dhonidropped — Sachin Kerpal (@sachinkerpal) October 27, 2018

Congratulations for windies team ..dhoni should retire soon otherwise we will lose series too — PRASHANT PATHAK. (@pkpathak_hindu) October 27, 2018

#dhoni should retire his reflection is so slow age doing his work massive respect for him but he should learn from @ABdeVilliers17 #INDvsWI — Trupti Valia (@TruptiValia) October 27, 2018

#INDvWIN You can't rely on single batsman all the time... Rohit scored one century per series so does Dhawan.. What about others??? #Dhoni should retire so that we can prepare well for world cup. — Yaduvanshi (@mistaken_SWengg) October 27, 2018

Dhoni should retire honourably right now.



There is no point in dragging further.



He achieved everything in his career.



All ICC trophies great career.



His face told the story today he was himself disappointed.



Retire and end this misery. #INDvWI — Sunil Singh (@Sunil_1984_) October 27, 2018

Earlier in the match, Dhoni became the talk of the town when he took a spectacular catch, running backwards to dismiss Chandrapaul Hemraj for 15 runs.

Dhoni took the catch in the sixth over of the match, which was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.

The BCCI took note of the brilliant piece of commitment shown by Dhoni and said, "diving MS Dhoni, how good was that catch from MSD?"

On Friday, the BCCI excluded Dhoni from the T20I squads to play against the Windies and Australia with youngster Rishabh Pant set to take the gloves.

A veteran of 93 T20Is, Dhoni has 1,487 runs in the format at a strike rate of 127.09.