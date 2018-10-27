 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

MS Dhoni Fails To Perform In 3rd ODI, Twitter Erupts In Disappointment

Updated: 27 October 2018 21:55 IST

MS Dhoni was dismissed by Jason Holder for 7 runs in the third ODI.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni piled misery on his fans. © AFP

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni piled misery on his fans after he departed for a paltry 7 runs against the Windies in the third One-Day International (ODI) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday. MS Dhoni's poor show with the bat comes a day after he was left out of the India squad for the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against the Windies and Australia. Soon after MS Dhoni was sent back to the dressing room by Jason Holder, the Indian cricket team fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment and asked the veteran cricketer to retire.

"Sad to see msd not able to deliver..always feels when we walks back sad..but I think it's time to move on..everyone will go one day even Kohli..so I feel thala should retire now..so that we can give him a grand farewell like," one of the fans said.

Earlier in the match, Dhoni became the talk of the town when he took a spectacular catch, running backwards to dismiss Chandrapaul Hemraj for 15 runs.

Dhoni took the catch in the sixth over of the match, which was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.

The BCCI took note of the brilliant piece of commitment shown by Dhoni and said, "diving MS Dhoni, how good was that catch from MSD?"

On Friday, the BCCI excluded Dhoni from the T20I squads to play against the Windies and Australia with youngster Rishabh Pant set to take the gloves.

A veteran of 93 T20Is, Dhoni has 1,487 runs in the format at a strike rate of 127.09.

