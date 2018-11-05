 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies Live Streaming 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 05 November 2018 16:34 IST

India now trail the Windies 3-5 in their T20I head-to-head record from nine encounters.

India halted their four-match T20I losing streak against the Windies at Eden Gardens. © AFP

A buoyant Indian team would look to seal the three-match T20I series when they host the Windies for the 2nd match at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. India halted their four-match T20I losing streak against the Windies on Sunday as they registered a five-wicket victory against the tourists at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India now trail the Windies 3-5 in their T20I head-to-head record from nine encounters between 2011 and 2018. The hosts looked a bit laboured in their 110-run chase and would like to correct themselves in Lucknow.

When is India vs West Indies 2nd T20I?

The India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match is on November 6, 2018.

Where will the India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match will be played at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

What time does India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match begin?

The India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match will begin at 19:00 IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match?

The India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online Live streaming of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I?

The India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • India halted their 4-match T20I losing streak vs the Windies in Kolkata
  • Kuldeep Yadav was adjudged as man of the match in 1st T20I
  • India lead the three-match T20I series 1-0
