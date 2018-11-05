 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

Watch: KL Rahul Brutally Trolled By Fans For Embarrassing Fielding Effort

Updated: 05 November 2018 10:32 IST

KL Rahul's shocking throw during the 1st T20I against the Windies in Kolkata left the Indian fans fuming.

Watch: KL Rahul Brutally Trolled By Fans For Embarrassing Fielding Effort
KL Rahul embarrassed himself with a dismal fielding effort during the 1st T20I vs the Windies. © AFP

India huffed and puffed their way to a five-wicket win against the Windies in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday night. India restricted the visitors to 109 for eight in 20 overs courtesy some brilliant bowling by Kuldeep Yadav, who took three wickets. Despite a great bowling effort by the team, the fielding was not up to the mark with KL Rahul guilty of couple of embarrassing efforts. One shocking effort in the field caught the eye of Indian fans, who took to Twitter to brutally troll the Indian batsman.

In the fourth over of the Windies innings, Shai Hope tried to flick Khaleel Ahmed off the backfoot to the leg-side for a single but managed to hit it straight to Rahul at short mid-wicket.

Hope created complete confusion but first setting off for a run and then stopping mid-way and setting off again, which resulted in Shimron Hetmyer and him being stranded at the non-striker's end.

KL Rahul had an easy job of lobbing the ball back to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik who had positioned himself. But shockingly, Rahul threw the ball over the head of Karthik. Luckily for India and Rahul, Manish Pandey was at hand and managed to take the bails off, much to the relief of Rahul.

Fans on Twitter were left fuming at Rahul's horrible throw and took out their anger at the 26-year-old by mocking him.

During India's chase it seemed Rahul would atone for his mistakes in the field but despite getting a good start, the right-hander hit a Carlos Brathwaite short-ball straight to Darren Bravo at the square boundary to fall for 16.

Rahul's departure left India reeling at 45 for four but an unbeaten 27-run stand between Dinesh Karthik (31 not out) and Krunal Pandya (21 not out) helped India get over the line.

India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Lokesh Rahul Shai Hope Shimron Hetmyer India vs West Indies 2018 India vs West Indies, 1st T20I Cricket
  • Fans vent anger at KL Rahul for horrible throw during 1st T20I
  • KL Rahul was dismissed for 16 in the 1st T20I
  • India beat the Windies by 5 wickets in Kolkata
