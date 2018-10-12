 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India Spin Test Ideal For Bangladesh Tour, Says Windies Coach

Updated: 12 October 2018 20:13 IST

The Windies will travel to Bangladesh for two Tests, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches in November-December.

Roston Chase scored an unbeaten 98 on day one of the second Test in Hyderabad. © AFP

West Indies coach Stuart Law Friday said his batsmen being tested against quality Indian spinners is ideal preparation for their upcoming tour of Bangladesh. The Caribbean side are battling to level the two-match series against India with Roston Chase hitting an unbeaten 98 on day one of the second Test in Hyderabad. The West Indies, who lost their opening game by an innings and 272 runs in Rajkot last week, will travel to Bangladesh for two Tests, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches in November-December.

"Coming to India we expect to play a lot of spin ... we are going to face lot of spin over there (as well), so it's good the boys are getting a taste of spin here," Law told reporters in Hyderabad.

"It's a great learning curve for us and we try and get the dirtiest and dustiest pitches to bat against them so we did learn how to play spin," added Law, who has decided to give up the West Indies job after the Bangladesh series.

The Jason Holder-led West Indies will play five ODIs and three T20 matches in India before heading off to Bangladesh.

Law praised the West Indies, who drubbed the touring Bangladesh side 2-0 in July during a successful home season, for their cricketing talent and a bright future.

"The thing I have noticed at my time with the West Indies here is that there is lot of talent, not only in this team but also in the whole of cricket back in the Caribbean," said Law, who will coach English county side Middlesex from next season.

After brief stints in charge of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the 49-year-old took over the Windies' reins in January 2017 and led his team to a memorable Test victory over England at Headingley last summer.

Highlights
  • Windies scored 295/7 on Day 1 of the second Test in Hyderabad
  • Chase and Holder strung together a 104-run partnership on Day 1
  • Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets each
