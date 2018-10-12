India vs West Indies Fourth ODI Shifted To Cricket Club of India From Wankhede Stadium

The fourth India vs Windies ODI has been shifted to the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai from the Wankhede Stadium, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday. "Under the instructions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators, the fourth One-day International match between India and Windies scheduled on 29th October at Wankhede Stadium has been shifted to Cricket Club of India, Mumbai," a BCCI press release read.

The Cricket Club of India's Brabourne Stadium has a capacity of 20,000. The last ODI played at the stadium was between Australia and the Windies back in 2006, while the only T20I match was played between India and Australia in 2007.

The Windies are currently playing a two-match Test series against India. After the completion of the Test series, India will host the tourists for five-match ODI series, followed by a three-match T20I series.

The Windies had lost the first Test by an innings and 272 runs as India's Prithvi Shaw scored a brilliant century on his Test debut. India's win against the Windies in the first Test was their biggest innings wins ever.

Here is the revised schedule of the five-match ODI series.

India vs Windies 1st ODI, October 21 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

India vs Windies 2nd ODI, October 24 at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

India vs Windies 3rd ODI, October 29 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

India vs Windies 4th ODI, October 29 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

India vs Windies 5th ODI, November 01 at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram