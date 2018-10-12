 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies Fourth ODI Shifted To Cricket Club of India From Wankhede Stadium

Updated: 12 October 2018 17:23 IST

Brabourne Stadium last hosted an ODI match between Australia and the Windies back in 2006.

India vs West Indies Fourth ODI Shifted To Cricket Club of India From Wankhede Stadium
The ODI series between India and West Indies will commence from October 21. © AFP

The fourth India vs Windies ODI has been shifted to the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai from the Wankhede Stadium, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday. "Under the instructions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators, the fourth One-day International match between India and Windies scheduled on 29th October at Wankhede Stadium has been shifted to Cricket Club of India, Mumbai," a BCCI press release read.

The Cricket Club of India's Brabourne Stadium has a capacity of  20,000. The last ODI played at the stadium was between Australia and the Windies back in 2006, while the only T20I match was played between India and Australia in 2007.

The Windies are currently playing a two-match Test series against India. After the completion of the Test series, India will host the tourists for five-match ODI series, followed by a three-match T20I series.

The Windies had lost the first Test by an innings and 272 runs as India's Prithvi Shaw scored a brilliant century on his Test debut. India's win against the Windies in the first Test was their biggest innings wins ever.

Here is the revised schedule of the five-match ODI series.

India vs Windies 1st ODI, October 21 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

India vs Windies 2nd ODI, October 24 at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

India vs Windies 3rd ODI, October 29 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

India vs Windies 4th ODI, October 29 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

India vs Windies 5th ODI, November 01 at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Wankhede India vs West Indies 2018 BCCI Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The 5-match ODI series will start from October 21
  • India currently lead the 2-match Test series 1-0 against the Windies
  • The T20I series between the two teams will start from November 4
Related Articles
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Back As ODI Team Skipper, Rishabh Pant Breaks Into Squad For First Two Games
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Back As ODI Team Skipper, Rishabh Pant Breaks Into Squad For First Two Games
Leave Prithvi Shaw Alone, Demands Virat Kohli, Asking Everyone To Give The Teenager
Leave Prithvi Shaw Alone, Demands Virat Kohli, Asking Everyone To Give The Teenager 'Some Space'
COA Discusses Communication Issues With Team Management, Australia Tour
COA Discusses Communication Issues With Team Management, Australia Tour
COA Meet On Wednesday: Team Management, Selectors To Discuss "Communication" Issues, Australia Tour
COA Meet On Wednesday: Team Management, Selectors To Discuss "Communication" Issues, Australia Tour
Jason Holder Was Carrying Injury From Training Camp In Dubai: West Indies Fielding Coach Nic Pothas
Jason Holder Was Carrying Injury From Training Camp In Dubai: West Indies Fielding Coach Nic Pothas
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.