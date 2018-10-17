 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies: Evin Lewis Withdraws From Limited-Overs Series, Cites Personal Reasons

Updated: 17 October 2018 21:19 IST

Evin Lewis has represented the West Indies in 35 ODIs and 17 T20Is.

India vs West Indies: Evin Lewis Withdraws From Limited-Overs Series, Cites Personal Reasons
Attacking opener Evin Lewis has four international hundreds to his name © AFP

Barely days before the start of the five-match India-West Indies ODI series, Windies opening batsman Evin Lewis has pulled out of the India tour, citing personal reasons. The announcement was made by Cricket West Indies on Wednesday. According to the ICC, Lewis will be replaced by Kieran Powell in the ODI team and Nicholas Pooran for the T20I series, which starts November 4. The Windies lost the Test series 0-2 and go into the ODI and T20I series without star players such as Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard.

Lewis is a seasoned batsman, who has represented the Windies in 35 ODIs and 17 T20Is. His last 50-over international outing was against Bangladesh in July 2018.

Team India, led by Virat Kohli, will look to inflict another ODI and T20I whitewash on a Windies side that looks fragile. India have roped in young wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant for the first two ODIs. Other notable inclusion is that of left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who performed exceedingly well in the Asia Cup, which India won after beating Bangladesh in the final.

India Squad (first two ODIs): Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul.

The first ODI will be played on October 21 in Guwahati at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, whereas the second game will be hosted by the YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on October 24. Both the ODIs will be day-night fixtures.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Evin Lewis Virat Kohli India vs West Indies 2018 Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The India-West Indies five-match ODI series begins October 21.
  • Lewis' last His 50-over international outing was against Bangladesh.
  • Windies lost the recently concluded Test series against India 0-2
Related Articles
West Indies Too Strong For World XI In Charity Match
West Indies Too Strong For World XI In Charity Match
IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma Steals Show As Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore By 46 Runs
IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma Steals Show As Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore By 46 Runs
England Beat West Indies In 4th ODI Under DLS Method
England Beat West Indies In 4th ODI Under DLS Method
Dinesh Karthik Blames Dropped Catches For India
Dinesh Karthik Blames Dropped Catches For India's Loss To West Indies In One-Off T20I
India vs West Indies T20: Evin Lewis Decimates Visitors, Hosts Win By 9 Wickets
India vs West Indies T20: Evin Lewis Decimates Visitors, Hosts Win By 9 Wickets
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 15 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.