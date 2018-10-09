India vs West Indies: Former Captain Daren Ganga Reveals Reason Behind Windies Cricket Downfall

Former West Indies opening batsman and captain Daren Ganga revealed the reason why the Windies cricket team are not performing to the expected levels. West Indies were once a formidable force in world cricket but the last decade has seen them pummel to an extremely low level in terms of performances and results alike. West Indies succumbed to a disappointing and humiliating innings and 272-run loss against India last week. After India's humbling, Daren Ganga shed light on the causes of the Windies cricket downfall. "When I played my first Test in South Africa in 1998 I played with Ambrose, Walsh, Lara and Hooper, and there was still a lot of pride. Now the young players in this team do not have anyone like that in a position of having been there and done that," he told the Indian Express .

He added the current crop of players didn't have anyone to look up to. "It's very hard to mature in an environment where you're not winning. That's the kind of depreciation that took place from the 1990s to now. Who does a Shai Hope look to for guidance? Who does Shannon Gabriel turn to when his back is against the wall when his fellow pacers have played 2 Tests between them? It's like the blind leading the blind in a case of trial and error," he said.

The West Indies will hope to make amends to their dismal showing in the first Test against India at Rajkot. Their meek surrender at the hands of the strong team exposed their side's frailties.

The Windies will have a chance to reclaim some of their lost pride when they face India in the second Test at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, starting on October 12.