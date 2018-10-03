India vs West Indies: Cricket Board Shifts Second ODI From Indore To Vizag

The Board Of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that the second ODI of the West Indies tour, which was earlier slated to be held at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium, will be played at Vizag's Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. "The second Paytm ODI to be played between India and Windies will now be held at Visakhapatnam's Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium," the BCCI stated in a press release.

The ODI, scheduled for October 24, was recently caught in the crossfire of an ongoing tussle between the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) and the BCCI over the allocation of free tickets.

According to the new BCCI constitution, 90 per cent tickets of the total capacity of the stadium must be put on public sale, which effectively leaves 10 per cent of complimentary tickets left with state units.

In this case, the Holkar stadium has the capacity to accommodate 27,000 fans and MPCA was left with 2700 complimentary tickets.

The BCCI also demands its share of free passes for its sponsors, and that is precisely where the bone of contention is. The clamour for free passes during international games has always been an issue with BCCI affiliated units.

The match will now be held at the picturesque ACA-VDCA (Andhra Cricket Association/Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association) ground, set on the outskirts of the port city amidst scenic hills.

The West Indies and India will play five one-day internationals in the series, with the first ODI being played in Guwahati. Before that, India and West Indies will lock horns in a two-match Test series, starting October 4 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

(With PTI inputs)