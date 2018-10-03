 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies: Cricket Board Shifts Second ODI From Indore To Vizag

Updated: 03 October 2018 18:58 IST

The ODI was recently caught in the crossfire of an ongoing tussle between the MPCA and the BCCI over the allocation of free tickets.

India vs West Indies: Cricket Board Shifts Second ODI From Indore To Vizag
The second ODI between India and West Indies is scheduled for October 24 © BCCI

The Board Of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that the second ODI of the West Indies tour, which was earlier slated to be held at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium, will be played at Vizag's Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. "The second Paytm ODI to be played between India and Windies will now be held at Visakhapatnam's Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium," the BCCI stated in a press release.

The ODI, scheduled for October 24, was recently caught in the crossfire of an ongoing tussle between the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) and the BCCI over the allocation of free tickets.

According to the new BCCI constitution, 90 per cent tickets of the total capacity of the stadium must be put on public sale, which effectively leaves 10 per cent of complimentary tickets left with state units.

In this case, the Holkar stadium has the capacity to accommodate 27,000 fans and MPCA was left with 2700 complimentary tickets.

The BCCI also demands its share of free passes for its sponsors, and that is precisely where the bone of contention is. The clamour for free passes during international games has always been an issue with BCCI affiliated units.

The match will now be held at the picturesque ACA-VDCA (Andhra Cricket Association/Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association) ground, set on the outskirts of the port city amidst scenic hills.

The West Indies and India will play five one-day internationals in the series, with the first ODI being played in Guwahati. Before that, India and West Indies will lock horns in a two-match Test series, starting October 4 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : West Indies Cricket Team India Cricket Team BCCI Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam India vs West Indies 2018 Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The 2nd ODI of the Windies tour was earlier slated to be held at Indore
  • ACA-VDCA ground is set amidst scenic hills
  • India will play five ODIs against the West Indies
Related Articles
Indian Cricket Board Under RTI: Office-Bearers Question COA Role, Wants To Challenge CIC Verdict
Indian Cricket Board Under RTI: Office-Bearers Question COA Role, Wants To Challenge CIC Verdict
Sanjay Manjrekar Feels Day-Night Test Cricket Will Increase Viewership
Sanjay Manjrekar Feels Day-Night Test Cricket Will Increase Viewership
Central Information Commission Brings Indian Cricket Board Under RTI
Central Information Commission Brings Indian Cricket Board Under RTI
Pakistan, India Square Off At ICC Hearing Over Botched Cricket Agreement
Pakistan, India Square Off At ICC Hearing Over Botched Cricket Agreement
Undue Importance Being Given To PCB
Undue Importance Being Given To PCB's Claim Against BCCI: Anurag Thakur
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.