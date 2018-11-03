 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

All-Rounder Andre Russell Ruled Out Of India vs Windies T20I Series

Updated: 03 November 2018 22:34 IST

Star Windies all-rounder Andre Russell was ruled out of the T20I series against India due to an injury.

All-Rounder Andre Russell Ruled Out Of India vs Windies T20I Series
Andre Russell was withdrawn from the Windies squad for the T20I series against India. © Twitter

The Windies cricket team suffered a massive blow on the eve of the first Twenty20 International (T20I) against India with star all-rounder Andre Russell ruled for the entirety of the three-match series. Russell was withdrawn from the Windies due to an injury, an International Cricket Council (ICC) report said. "Andre Russell has been withdrawn from the three-match Twenty20 International series against India on account of an injury, it was announced through a release on Saturday, 3 November, one day before the first match at Kolkata," read the ICC report.

Shai Hope had impressed for the Windies and was their star batsman during the ODI series against India, and his performances in the 50-over format earned him a call-up in the shortest format of the game.

Earlier, Ashley Nurse was also ruled out of the T20I series due to a shoulder injury, which he picked up after the fourth ODI against India. Regular T20I openers, Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis, have already pulled out of the squad, citing personal reasons in both instances.

Darren Bravo and all-rounder Kieron Pollard will make a comeback in the shortest format while off-spinner Sunil Narine is another notable exclusion.

The 30-year-old Russell last featured in the Afghanistan Premier League representing Nangarhar Leopards but was not named in the ODI squad with the Windies Cricket ruling him out due to injury.

The Windies are hoping for a turnaround in the shortest format after being outclassed in the Test and ODI series. The visitors were thrashed 0-2 in the two-match Test series, while in the ODIs, they were beaten 1-3.

Revised Windies squad: Carlos Brathwaite (Captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Kieron Pollard, Denesh Ramdin, Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas, Khary Pierre, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Andre Russell India vs West Indies 2018 Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Andre Russell ruled out of the T20I series against India
  • News comes on the eve of the first match in Kolkata
  • India and Windies will clash in a three-match T20I series
Related Articles
All-Rounder Andre Russell "Misses Connecting Flight", Could Miss 1st T20I vs India
All-Rounder Andre Russell "Misses Connecting Flight", Could Miss 1st T20I vs India
Bangladesh Seal T20I Series With 19-Run Victory Over West Indies
Bangladesh Seal T20I Series With 19-Run Victory Over West Indies
1st T20I: Kesrick Williams, Andre Russell Power West Indies To Seven-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh
1st T20I: Kesrick Williams, Andre Russell Power West Indies To Seven-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh
Watch: Kolkata Knight Riders
Watch: Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell Discovers 'Tennis Shot' To Hit A Six
IPL Playoffs: Shah Rukh Khan
IPL Playoffs: Shah Rukh Khan's Message For His Team KKR, From The Shower. Believe It.
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.