India vs West Indies Live Streaming 5th ODI: When And Where To Watch IND vs WI 5th ODI

Virat Kohli's Team India, following their mammoth 224-run victory in the fourth One-day International (ODI) against the Windies, will aim to seal the five-match series with a win in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Going into the final ODI, India are leading 2-1 in the five-match series that also witnessed a tie. With top-order batsmen Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu in good touch, the hosts look set to register their eighth straight series win over the Windies in a bilateral ODI series. The last time the Windies won was back in 2006 at home.

When is India vs West Indies 5th ODI?

The India vs West Indies, 5th ODI match is on November 1, 2018.

Where will the India vs West Indies, 5th ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 5th ODI match will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

What time does India vs West Indies, 5th ODI match begin?

The India vs West Indies, 5th ODI match will begin at 13:30 IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India vs West Indies, 5th ODI match?

The India vs West Indies, 5th ODI match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online Live streaming of India vs West Indies 5th ODI?

The India vs West Indies, 5th ODI match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)