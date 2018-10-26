 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 26 October 2018 17:43 IST

With the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, a strengthened Team India will look forward to extending the series lead.

Jasprit Bumrah was included in India's 15-man squad for the final 3 ODIs against the Windies. © AFP

With the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, a strengthened Team India will look forward to extending the series lead to 2-0 in the third ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday. The Virat Kohli-led team hammered the Windies in the opener in Guwahati by eight wickets, but the gritty visitors made a statement of sorts in Visakhapatnam by denying the hosts a victory in the second ODI of the five-match series. The absence of Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah saw Indian bowling unit being clobbered for 320 plus runs in both games. Now, the two bowlers are expected to make a significant difference, especially in the first powerplay and the death overs. (Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

When will the India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match will be played on October 27, 2018.

Where will the India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What time does India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match begin?

The India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match will begin at 13:30 IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match?

The India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match?

The India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

