India vs West Indies 2nd Test Match When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Streaming, Coverage Online

After outplaying the Windies in the first Test, confident team India will aim for a clean sweep when they take on the visitors in the second and final Test starting from Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Hyderabad. India thrashed the inexperienced Windies team, winning the first Test by an innings and 272 runs inside three days. Skipper Virat Kohli and his team will once again look to overpower the visitors, which is unlikely to put up a challenge against the No 1 Test side in their own backyard. India are likely to stick to the same playing eleven as India announced the same 12-member team for the second Test. The only cause of concern for the Indian team management will be the form of vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who failed to fire in the first Test. On the other hand, the West Indies will have to come out with something special to challenge the confident Indian team. Batsmen for the visitors succumbed to the Indian bowlers in Rajkot as the team failed to touch the 200-run mark in both the innings. The Caribbean batsmen will have to show patience in Hyderabad, unlike the last Test where they seemed to be in a hurry to leave the pitch with unwanted shots. A major relief for the visitors will be the return of pacer Kemar Roach and all rounder Jason Holder, who were not in the playing XI for the first Test.