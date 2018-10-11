 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Match When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Streaming, Coverage Online

Updated: 11 October 2018 18:59 IST

India defeated the Windies in the first Test, winning by an innings and 272 runs inside three days.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Match When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Streaming, Coverage Online
India have a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series against the Windies. © Twitter

After outplaying the Windies in the first Test, confident team India will aim for a clean sweep when they take on the visitors in the second and final Test starting from Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Hyderabad. India thrashed the inexperienced Windies team, winning the first Test by an innings and 272 runs inside three days. Skipper Virat Kohli and his team will once again look to overpower the visitors, which is unlikely to put up a challenge against the No 1 Test side in their own backyard. India are likely to stick to the same playing eleven as India announced the same 12-member team for the second Test. The only cause of concern for the Indian team management will be the form of vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who failed to fire in the first Test. On the other hand, the West Indies will have to come out with something special to challenge the confident Indian team. Batsmen for the visitors succumbed to the Indian bowlers in Rajkot as the team failed to touch the 200-run mark in both the innings. The Caribbean batsmen will have to show patience in Hyderabad, unlike the last Test where they seemed to be in a hurry to leave the pitch with unwanted shots. A major relief for the visitors will be the return of pacer Kemar Roach and all rounder Jason Holder, who were not in the playing XI for the first Test.

When will the India vs West Indies, 2nd Test match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 2nd Test match will be played on October 12, 2018.

Where will the India vs West Indies, 2nd Test match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 2nd Test match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time does India vs West Indies, 2nd Test match begin?

The day's play will begin at 9.30 AM IST. Toss to take place at 9 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India vs West Indies, 2nd Test match?

The India vs West Indies, 2nd Test match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs West Indies, 2nd Test match?

The India vs West Indies, 2nd Test match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jason Holder Prithvi Shaw Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad India vs West Indies 2018 Cricket India vs West Indies, 2nd Test
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India won the first Test by an innings and 272 runs
  • The second Test will be played in Hyderabad
  • India lead the two-match Test series against the Windies 1-0
Related Articles
India vs West Indies: India Resort To Tech Support To Improve Slip Fielding Ahead Of Hyderabad Test
India vs West Indies: India Resort To Tech Support To Improve Slip Fielding Ahead Of Hyderabad Test
Umesh Yadav
Umesh Yadav 'Unfortunate'; KL Rahul 'Long-Term Investment', Says Bowling Coach Bharat Arun
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.