India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Buoyant India Eye Another Series Win Over Windies

A buoyant Indian team would look to seal the three-match T20I series when they host the Windies for the 2nd match at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. India halted their four-match T20I losing streak against the Windies on Sunday as they registered a five-wicket victory against the tourists at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India now trail the Windies 3-5 in their T20I head-to-head record from nine encounters between 2009 and 2017. The hosts looked a bit laboured in their 110-run chase and would like to correct themselves in Lucknow. Rohit Sharma, who is leading the side in absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, failed to score big in the opening match.

Besides Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan (3), KL Rahul (16), Rishabh Pant (1), and Manish Pandey (19) could not perform with the bat.

Like the Nidahas Trophy 2018 final, Dinesh Karthik played a calculated 34-ball 31 and strung together an unbeaten 27-run partnership with Krunal Pandya, helping India to have a winning start to the T20I series.

On the bowling front, Kuldeep Yadav, adjudged man of the match, ended the match with figures of 3/13 from his four overs, while left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed (1/16) and debutant Krunal Pandya (1/15) were economical.

The Windies, on the other hand, would be desperate to notch up a win against the hosts. The return of big names such as Kieran Pollard and Darren Bravo failed to make any significant impact as they produced yet another a below-par batting effort.

Carlos Braithwaite (2/11) was impressive with the ball but the captain also needs to inspire his team with some significant contributions with the bat.

Young pacer Oshane Thomas (2/21), who made his debut in Kolkata, troubled the Indian openers with his pace upfront but he needs support from the likes of Keemo Paul and others.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Windies: Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas.

Match starts 7 pm IST.

(With PTI inputs)