India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 23 October 2018 16:24 IST

India will look to continue with their dominant run in the second one-dayer against the Windies.

India currently lead the five-match ODI series 1-0 against the Windies. © AFP

After registering a comprehensive eight-wicket victory in the first match in Guwahati, India will look to extend their lead when they face the Windies in the second one day international in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Virat Kohli (140) and Rohit Sharma (152 not out) showed terrific batting skills in the first match, taking the home team across the line with ease in a high scoring game. India will yet again look for a top notch performance from the top order batsmen. The Windies team, on the other hand, batted well but failed to deliver with the ball in the first encounter. Skipper Jason Holder and his team will hope to halt India's winning streak. India currently lead 1-0 in the five-match series.

When will the India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match will be played on October 24, 2018.

Where will the India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

What time does India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match begin?

The India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match will begin at 13:30 IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match?

The India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match?

The India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)
 

Highlights
  • India defeated the Windies by eight wickets in the first ODI
  • Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma scored centuries in the first ODI
  • India currently lead the ODI series 1-0 against the Windies
