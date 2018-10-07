India vs West Indies: India Showed Us How To Bat, Says West Indies Captain Kraigg Brathwaite

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite paid the ultimate compliment to the Indian cricket team after the visitors' humbling loss on Saturday. India outclassed West Indies by an innings and 272 runs to record their biggest-ever innings win. Speaking after the match, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite credited India for the stupendous show with the bat. "Not the best of starts, credit to India. They showed us how to bat. Quite disappointed", he said. Kraigg Brathwaite also rued the lack of partnerships for his team. "Didn't get enough partnerships as a batting unit. Two or three partnerships would hold us very well. One thing we said in our meeting was to be as positive as possible. Not sure if Holder will be fit for the next game", he added.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred in India's biggest-ever Test triumph as they thrashed the West Indies team inside three days. The tourists were dismissed for 196 early in the final session while following on, to trail the two-match series 1-0. They were bowled out for 181 in their first innings in response to India's 649-9 declared.

Ravindra Jadeja, who scored his maiden international century during India's only innings, took the final wicket of Shannon Gabriel for four as the hosts celebrated an utterly dominant win over the former cricketing powerhouse.

The world's top Test side surpassed their previous biggest win against Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs during the minnows' debut five-day game in June.

Kuldeep returned figures of 5-57 with his left-arm wrist spin, his first five-for in just his fourth Test since making his debut against Australia last year. He led an inspired spin attack with Jadeja claiming three wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin taking two.