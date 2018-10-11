 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

Hardik Pandya's Birthday: India All-Rounder Shows Off His 'Bentley'

Updated: 11 October 2018 14:32 IST

Hardik Pandya has been out of action since picking up an injury during the Asia Cup.

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya, who is not part of India squad for the Windies Tests, seems to be enjoying his downtime. © Twitter

Hardik Pandya turned 25 on Thursday with wishes pouring in on Twitter for the India all-rounder. Pandya himself took to the social media platform to introduce fans to his "new Bentley". However, fans were in for a surprise as the Indian cricketer's picture told a completely different story. Most fans would have been expecting a picture of the uber-plush car but instead met the newest member to the Pandya household -- a puppy called Bentley. Pandya is currently enjoying some downtime, having been left of the India squad for the two-match Test series against the Windies due to an injury.

In a media statement, the BCCI had said that both Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya were not considered for selection (for the Windies Tests) as they had not recovered from their injuries.

Pandya, who was named in the India ODI squad for the Asia Cup 2018, played only one match in the tournament. After missing out on India's opener against Hong Kong, Pandya returned to the playing XI for the all-important group clash against Pakistan.

However, Pandya's participation ended prematurely with the Indian all-rounder stretchered off the field.

It was later revealed that Pandya suffered an acute lower back spasm during the match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. He was visibly in pain and had to be stretchered off the field. The incident took place in the 18th over (17.5) when he missed his footing on his follow-through.

Pandya's absence, though, had little bearing on the match as India went on to record a resounding win over their arch-rivals. The Indian team, captained by Rohit Sharma, beat Pakistan once again in the Super Four clash and beat Bangladesh in a thrilling final to retain the Asia Cup title.

Hardik Pandya India vs West Indies 2018
